News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6275 per share, or $2.51 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 9, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of July 8, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 4.5 percent.