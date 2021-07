Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) plans to open another last-mile delivery station in Galveston County next year. The 180,000-square-foot facility will be at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd. in League City, the city announced June 28. The announcement did not include the number of jobs the facility will create, but Seattle-based Amazon previously said the opening of four other deliver stations across the Houston area would add more than 300 full-time jobs combined.