Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Sailun Tires Developing An EV Specific Tire

By AutoGuide.com Staff
AutoGuide.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s called the ERANGE EV and it will be compatible with 90 percent of the EVs on sale today. The tire maker states that it uses an advanced liquid phase mixing method that helps reduce the rolling resistance of its tires which thereby helps EVs increase their overall range on a single charge. Sailun calls this new technology EcoPoint3 and states “EcoPoint3 allows Sailun to match or exceed the performance of many leading tire brands across the three key functional attributes of rolling resistance, wear-resistance, and overall grip, proving that EcoPoint3 is the ideal technology for producing the full ERANGE EV tire lineup of products – showcasing the true potential of this breakthrough manufacturing process.”

www.autoguide.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Tire Tread#Evs#Erange Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsrubbernews.com

Audi unit developing filter for tire-wear, rubber ‘microplastics'

INGOLSTADT, Germany—A research foundation founded by Germany car maker Audi A.G. is developing filters it claims can prevent tire and road-wear particles (TRWPs) from being washed into sewer systems along with rain water. According to the Audi Environmental Foundation GmbH (AEF), the traffic flow in Germany generates as much as...
TechnologyTexarkana Gazette

Smart tires predict flats, blowouts

What if your car tires alerted your smartphone when they need to be replaced?. Tire makers have come up with a host of ideas to kick-start a future where conventional black rubber tires do more than roll down the highway. For instance, Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli envisions scenarios where tires sense changes on the street, predict hazardous situations and can intervene if necessary. Some concepts are grounded more closely to where transportation is today, such as tires with embedded sensors offering early indications of damage.
Carsrubbernews.com

Tires go high-tech for EVs

DETROIT—The coming GMC Hummer EV weighs more than 9,000 pounds and can reach 60 mph in about 3 seconds. The twin electric motors in the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT make more torque than a diesel-powered F-150 and can propel the 4,500-pound vehicle to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Tesla's Model S Plaid can reach 200 mph and hit 60 mph in less than 2 seconds.
EconomyTire Review

Continental Expands Commercial Light Truck Tire Portfolio

Continental has expanded its commercial light truck tire portfolio with a new size of the 16-inch Conti LAR 3. The company says the all-position tire performs admirably in the high-scrub conditions faced by regional delivery drivers and provides industry-leading miles to removal, with up to 32% mileage improvement over competitor products. The Conti LAR 3 is designed to withstand the rigors of regional routes and speeds of more than 90 mph under max load. In addition, its all-steel radial casing is optimized for retreadability, helping fleets discover their lowest overall driving cost, the company says.
Economyinsideevs.com

China: GM Expands Design Center To Accelerate EV Development

General Motors announced the opening of its GM China Advanced Design Center after a major expansion and upgrade, which allows it to double local design capacity. As for the main reason behind the expansion, the company mentions an ongoing effort to ramp up battery-electric vehicle development. This facility will be...
EconomyTire Review

Yokohama Tire to Increase Prices

Yokohama Tire Corporation announced it will implement a price increase on its consumer replacement tires and commercial truck tires sold in the U.S., effective August 1. Yokohama cited that the unprecedented increase in the cost of raw materials and the ongoing rise of operational costs necessitated the price adjustments. To...
Economyrubbernews.com

Conti adding General-, Barum-branded solid tires

HANOVER, Germany—Continental A.G., which re-entered the solid tire sector four years ago, plans to broaden its offerings in this segment with a three-brand, good-better-best strategy. The launch of the new strategy—which coincides with the company's 150th anniversary year—will include the addition of General- and Barum-branded solid tires for specific industrial...
New York City, NYGreen Car Reports

Electric camper van, air quality at EV chargers, NYC electric garbage trucks: Today’s Car News

One charging network has decided to start showing air quality updates at its chargers. Roaming agreements remain both a pride of the EV charging networks and a point of confusion. Electric garbage trucks are arriving—with plenty of potential to offset those stop-and-go beasts with tailpipes. And are you curious about a plug-in camper based on London cabs? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.
CarsCleanTechnica

Top 3 Electric Models In 10 Countries With Highest EV Market Share

The top 10 countries with the highest share of new car sales coming from 100% electric vehicles are featured below. Additionally, I’m listing the top 3 fully electric models in each of those countries and their share of the overall plugin vehicle market. The data and charts come from EAFO...
Carsinsideevs.com

All-Electric Successor To Volvo XC90 Will Get New Name

Next year, Volvo will introduce a successor to its flagship XC90 SUV, which will be based on an all-new Scalable Product Architecture (SPA2) platform, and available only in battery-electric version. This new model will not be named XC90 Recharge any more, as it will be so much different to the...
Technologyelectrek.co

Over-the-air updates: How does each EV automaker compare?

Ever wondered how your electric vehicle updates itself over the air (OTA)? Is it software or firmware? Perhaps you’re wondering if the new EV you’re considering is even fit with over-the-air capabilities. No matter the reason, we’ve put together a guide outlining how OTA updates work, plus some of their...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

These Are the Best Used Electric Cars

Electric cars are becoming more popular. Whereas before they were a novelty, an oddity even, EVs are finding themselves more mainstream. Car shoppers are realizing the benefits of owning an electric car, including savings on gas and environmental reasons. If you’re looking for the best used electric cars, you have some options.
Carsfastcar.co.uk

TESLA-POWERED BMW E30: ELECTRIC DREAMS

This might look like a nicely modded E30 Cab – because it is – but beneath the surface sits an electric powertrain that catapults this Tesla-powered BMW E30 into the future. Feature from Performance BMW. Words: Elizabeth de Latour. Photos: Zak DePiero. The rise of the electric vehicle is inevitable...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Free tire inspections by Irwin Auto for National Tire Safety Month

LACONIA — As cities and states continue to reopen, travelers from around the U.S. are ready to get back out on the roads for their summer trips. This upcoming Fourth of July holiday will likely be the busiest domestic travel period to date since the pandemic took hold in the U.S. in early March.
Santa Ana, CATire Business

Yokohama introduces sanitation truck tire

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Yokohama Tire Corp. has introduced an all-position sanitation truck tire, the 506U, offering durability and tread life. The 506U, which replaces the MY627W Spec-2, is available in size 315/80R22.5. "The 506U delivers longer tread life, added durability and reduced operating costs for urban sanitation trucks and...
CarsTire Review

National Tire Safety Week: Customer Education Tips

With National Tire Safety Week coming up soon (June 28-July 4), it’s a perfect time to remind your customers how to stay safe on the road while traveling this summer. More and more Americans are hitting the road than ever before, and there’s nothing more important than making sure your customers’ tires are in tip-top shape.
Santa Ana, CATire Business

Yokohama regional drive tire earns snow rating

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Yokohama Tire Corp. announced that its Yokohama 715R open shoulder regional drive tire now meets the industry's required performance criteria for severe snow service and will carry the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol on the sidewall. Manufactured at Yokohama's plant in West Point, Miss., all four sizes...
CarsTire Review

Video: Tire Puncture Repair

Tire Review’s Maddie Winer reviews the best practices to repair a punctured tire, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media. There are many types of tire punctures, some of which cannot be repaired. Tire Review’s Maddie Winer reviews the best practices to repair a punctured tire,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy