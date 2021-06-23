Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate Hudson's Toddler Showed Off Her Alphabet Knowledge, and I'm Melting at the LMNOP Part

By Alessia Santoro
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kate Hudson's toddler daughter, Rani, has some set of pipes! The actress shared an adorable video of the 2-year-old belting out the alphabet song while Kate played along on the piano, and it's so dang cute. "And that, ladies and gentleman, is how to sing your ABC's #TeachEmYoung #HappyMusicDay," Kate captioned the photo. Her mom, Goldie Hawn, remarked on her granddaughter's musical prowess in the comments, writing, "I have no words only inordinate amounts of LOVE ❤️ #RANIROSEROCKS."

www.popsugar.com
Community Policy
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Kate Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies And Gentleman#Alphabet#Melting#Toddler#Lmnop#Getty David#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Kate Hudson Posts Multiple Shots of Daughter Rani from Memorial Day Weekend

Kate Hudson enjoyed a fun-filled memorial day and did not hesitate to show off how the bg even went in her family. The star mom also flaunted images of her baby girl, Rani. "Almost Famous" actress Kate Hudson's memorial day celebration was nothing short of fun and exhilarating as she spent the day in the company of her loved ones. However, the highlight was her kids, including her baby girl Rani.
CancerPosted by
Newsweek

Rhabdoid Tumor Explained After Influencer Kate Hudson's Daughter Dies

Eliza Adalynn Moore, the 2-year-old TikTok star featured on the popular HeyEliza account, has died after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Moore's mother Kate Hudson, an influencer, announced on Instagram that she died on Sunday, which was Father's Day. Paying tribute to her daughter, Hudson wrote: "My...
Celebrities22 Words

Influencer Kate Hudson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Died on Father's Day

A blogger from Ohio and her husband had to say a tragic goodbye to their daughter on Father's Day after documenting her long battle with cancer. Social media influencer, Kate Hudson, is mourning the loss of her daughter after her long battle with the disease, which she documented on TikTok.
Celebritiespurewow.com

6 Things You Need to Know About Kate Hudson’s Boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa

He sang and played guitar for a band named Chief. Notable songs include “Mighty Proud,” “Breaking Walls” and “Night and Day.” We’d probably request a serenade, like, every single night if we were Hudson. Fujikawa attended New York University in 2004. He dropped out of school after forming Chief with...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Celeb Parents’ Epic Summer 2021 Vacations With Their Kids: Family Photos

Taking trips! Witney Carson, Kristin Cavallari and more celebrities have documented relaxing vacations with their little ones this summer. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 27, jetted off to Hawaii in May with her husband, Carson McAllister, and their son, Leo. “I think he likes it,” the choreographer captioned Instagram photos by the beach with her baby boy at the beginning of the getaway. “Freaking cute smiles.”
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Kate Hudson: I want my kids to be imaginative without technology

Kate Hudson wants to encourage her children to be "imaginative" without using technology to cure their boredom. The 42-year-old actress has recalled going on road trips with her own mother Goldie Hawn when she was younger, and has said taking time away with her family as a child "forced" her to use her imagination to keep herself entertained.
Celebritiesdexerto.com

TIkTok star Kate Hudson confirms daughter Eliza has died

After a gruelling battle with a rare form of cancer, TikTok star Kate Hudson has confirmed that her daughter, Eliza, has passed away. TikTok creator, Kate Hudson, spent most of her time on the social media platform sharing videos of her two-and-a-half-year-old, Eliza. In the wake of Eliza not feeling...