Kate Hudson's Toddler Showed Off Her Alphabet Knowledge, and I'm Melting at the LMNOP Part
Kate Hudson's toddler daughter, Rani, has some set of pipes! The actress shared an adorable video of the 2-year-old belting out the alphabet song while Kate played along on the piano, and it's so dang cute. "And that, ladies and gentleman, is how to sing your ABC's #TeachEmYoung #HappyMusicDay," Kate captioned the photo. Her mom, Goldie Hawn, remarked on her granddaughter's musical prowess in the comments, writing, "I have no words only inordinate amounts of LOVE ❤️ #RANIROSEROCKS."www.popsugar.com