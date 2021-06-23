Arts in brief: University Galleries to present 'Making Our Space'
NORMAL — The University Galleries of Illinois State University will present Making Our Space: Members of the Peoria Guild of Black Artists June 1 - August 1, 2021. Participating artists include Kevin J. Bradford, Krystopher Dudley Brown, Alexa Cary, Kameron Hoover, David L. Jennings, Chantell Marlow, Alexander Martin, Erick Minnis, Morgan Mullen, Hannah Offutt, Brenda Pagan, Rose de Peoria, Kayla Thomas, and Quinton Thomas.www.pantagraph.com