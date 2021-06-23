House destroyed by fire east of Napa, natural gas line ruptures

A natural gas pipe ruptured and vented during a fire Tuesday night that gutted a house in the Coombsville area east of Napa, according to Cal Fire/Napa County Fire. Dispatchers began receiving calls at 10:05 p.m. about flames at the single-story, wood-frame home in the 4100 block of East Third Avenue, Cal Fire reported in a news release. The agency sent firefighters to the scene, where they were joined by members of the city’s Napa Fire Department as well as the American Canyon and Schell-Vista fire districts.