I Hope You Know Your Worth

Parents and caregivers have a crucial role in their child's life. Usually, parents put their child's wants, needs, and concerns before theirs. The wealth of experience they have can serve as a guiding light for their children. This makes children more aware, knowledgeable, and prepares them for challenges they might face in life. Although guiding children is a great quality, expecting them to behave and make choices exactly as their parents want is not justified. Not only are children born in different times from their parents, but they also have distinct qualities, likes, and dislikes. It is natural to have disagreements with your parents. There is a fine line between guiding, manipulating, and controlling. At times, you may be left perplexed, wondering whether your parents are trying to control your life.