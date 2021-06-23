Traverse a Rocky Playground on This New York Summit Scramble

I was frozen in my tent; the cold settling in the final stages of paralysis. We couldn’t reach the car, and not just because there were wolves right outside our tents, but because the cold froze the lock shut, and killed the engine. In that moment, with the snow gently accruing on my chest, I took time to reflect on things. Travel and exploration is not just cultural participation and sightseeing; it is a survival trip. Whether you are in Joshua Tree, Barcelona, or five towns over, you are in a world that is not your own. Sometimes the repercussions of ill-planning can be as simple as a stolen or misplaced bag—maybe a bad dinner experience—but sometimes it’s the force of nature herself.