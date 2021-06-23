Traverse a Rocky Playground on This New York Summit Scramble
Hungry for more climbs? Check out the rest of our summer summit scrambles here. Check off the best scramble in the Tri-State area on this 9-mile out-and-back. Less of a "trail" than a rocky jungle-gym, this route will force you to squeeze, duck, crawl, and climb class 3 across the Labyrinth. Do it by starting at Undercliff Road. Near mile 2.5, take Old Minnewaska Carriage Road 1.5 miles to the Mountain House property. From here, it's a .5-mile scramble on the topsy-turvy Labyrinth. Use fixed ladders in spots and, ultimately, exit via a .1-mile-long shimmy through the Lemon Squeeze. Atop 1,617-foot Skytop Mountain, take in views of the Hudson Valley before taking Sky Top Road back to the Mountain House. Note: This one is popular; we recommend visiting in the early morning on a weekday to secure some solitude. Recommended gear Sticky shoes Contact mohonkpreserve.org.