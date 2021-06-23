Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Traverse a Rocky Playground on This New York Summit Scramble

By Drew Allred
backpacker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. Hungry for more climbs? Check out the rest of our summer summit scrambles here. Check off the best scramble in the Tri-State area on this 9-mile out-and-back. Less of a “trail” than a rocky jungle-gym, this route will force you to squeeze, duck, crawl, and climb class 3 across the Labyrinth. Do it by starting at Undercliff Road. Near mile 2.5, take Old Minnewaska Carriage Road 1.5 miles to the Mountain House property. From here, it’s a .5-mile scramble on the topsy-turvy Labyrinth. Use fixed ladders in spots and, ultimately, exit via a .1-mile-long shimmy through the Lemon Squeeze. Atop 1,617-foot Skytop Mountain, take in views of the Hudson Valley before taking Sky Top Road back to the Mountain House. Note: This one is popular; we recommend visiting in the early morning on a weekday to secure some solitude. Recommended gear Sticky shoes Contact mohonkpreserve.org.

www.backpacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky#Carriage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sports
Related
KidsPetersburg Pilot

Local kids share their excitement over new playground

For the kids enrolled in Kinder Skog's summer program, all they wanted to do on Wednesday was go to Sandy Beach Park to play on the new playground. "The kids wanted to come down, so that's where we ended up," said Kinder Skog Mentor Rickki Malone. Katherine Pilcher, 10, Luci...
Traveldoorcountydailynews.com

Peninsula State Park looks to build new playground

The Friends of Peninsula State Park have set their eyes on Nicolet Beach for one of their next big endeavors. A playground located near the beach area was recently removed due to its deterioration over time. The Friends group is hoping to raise $80,000 to build a new playground on the site with more modern conveniences. That includes a rubberized play surface and equipment usable for people of all physical abilities. Even with all the other amenities the park has to offer, Friends of Peninsula State Park Business Manager Steve Strucely says visiting families still want a playground for their kids.
Athens, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Valley Playland opens new playground on Saturday

ATHENS BOROUGH — The new Valley Playland had its grand opening on Saturday in Athens Borough. The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony where a child had the honor of cutting a blue ribbon that was held by several adults near the playground entrance. When the ribbon was cut, attendees...
Lifestylepassionpassport.com

Facing the Wrath of Joshua Tree

I was frozen in my tent; the cold settling in the final stages of paralysis. We couldn’t reach the car, and not just because there were wolves right outside our tents, but because the cold froze the lock shut, and killed the engine. In that moment, with the snow gently accruing on my chest, I took time to reflect on things. Travel and exploration is not just cultural participation and sightseeing; it is a survival trip. Whether you are in Joshua Tree, Barcelona, or five towns over, you are in a world that is not your own. Sometimes the repercussions of ill-planning can be as simple as a stolen or misplaced bag—maybe a bad dinner experience—but sometimes it’s the force of nature herself.
Yakima, WAKIMA TV

Volunteers needed for new McGuire playground

As of today, construction for the new McGuire playground at the Yakima greenway in underway. The original McGuire playground was removed in February after 26 years. The new playground will include a climbing net, teeter-totters, swings, slides, a merry go round, a rock wall and more. Greenway officials have been...
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

New York Rum Festival

We missed this event last year due to COVID-19, don’t worry it’s that time again and they are celebrating The New York Rum Festival with lots of surprises ahead. The USA is considered one of the most important countries for the entire rum industry. Before the American Revolution, rum was the most consumed spirit, and now an awakening is occurring.
WorldTravel Weekly

Riviera Travel portfolio grows with new Japanese garden trips

Riviera Travel has introduced three 13-day Gardens of Japan escorted tours for 2022. The tours will include visits to 10 traditional gardens across cities including Tokyo, Hakone, Hiroshima, Okayama and Kyoto. The itinerary features the Hama-rikyū Gardens in Tokyo, which is a Special National Historic Site; the Kōraku-en Garden (pictured)...
Lifestylemocoshow.com

Opening Date For New Rio Playground Announced

The new playground at Rio will be opening on Wednesday, July 7th. According to Rio, the 8500 sq. ft open-air playground features slides, a rotating climber, sensory play, an ADA -accessible surface, and shade pavilions to keep kids cool while they play. Below you’ll see some pictures and a video...
Sand Creek, WIchetekalert.com

Sand Creek’s new shipshape playground christened

One might expect to see peg legs, eye patches and parrots now that a pirate ship has permanently docked at Sand Creek’s Riverside Park. But avast, ye matey, no one’s going to make you walk the plank here. Named the “Ark in the Park,” this 30-foot long pirate ship playground...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

The best gold rush attractions in the Yukon

With 125 years since the Klondike Gold Rush, we round up some of the Yukon’s best gold-related attractions. Visitors to the Yukon can have a go at panning for gold for themselves. Pick up equipment in shops in Whitehorse and Dawson City, then wade into the water to hunt for flakes of gold, which is most likely to be found in the icy streams in the mountains. Visitors can explore solo or join a tour to learn the technique of how to separate gold from stone.
Hobbiesthemanual.com

Close to Home: A Guide to Major City Urban Camping

Camping can be a wonderful pastime but it can require quite a lot of gear as well as travel to get away from home in some cases. That’s why urban camping is such a great alternative for those who are just getting into camping or who can’t slip too far away from their home in the city. Not to mention, some urban camping experiences require a lot less gear, so there’s no need to invest in a lot before you take off.
Visual ArtDesign Milk

DMTV Milkshake: Channeling the Energy of New York With Reinaldo Sanguino

This week’s DMTV Milkshake guest is artist Reinaldo Sanguino. Reinaldo makes massively expressive, exuberantly colorful objects and furniture, mostly in ceramics – like his highly-in-demand stools, vases and other work. For this week’s Milkshake, he joins us from his studio in Long Island City, where he pulled our questions for him out of a custom-made, super-glossy tray in gold, russet brown and deep blue.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Take the Kids: 4 new, renovated, reopened playgrounds to visit

We've had a spate of new and renovated playgrounds open up across the region in recent days, so I thought I'd highlight some new places to play. As I wrote last week, Chavis Park's playground and sprayground opened earlier this month, and it's absolutely spectacular. Go for the tree house-like climbing structure. Bring a towel and bathing suit for the sprayground. (And be ready to ride the carousel once it reopens after repairs in mid-August.) This is a destination park.
Prince William County, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

County opens new ‘destination playground’ at Catharpin park

After sitting mostly dormant for more than 10 years, Catharpin Regional Park, located in western Prince William, is now home to the county’s newest “destination playground.”. The playground, which was officially opened last weekend via a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, features climbing obstacles, slides, swings and lots of tunnels. It also has...
South Lake Tahoe, CAbackpacker.com

Watch a Mama Bear and Cubs Swim Alongside South Lake Tahoe Beachgoers

Bears in the forest? Obviously. Bears in the mountains? Definitely. Bears in backyards? Ask us for our stories. Bears at the beach? Yeah, that turns our heads too. A family of ursine swimmers joined human beachgoers at South Lake Tahoe, California’s Pope Beach on Sunday. Beachgoer Jen Watkins recorded the following video of a Mama bear and her cubs playing on the water. The bears polished off food from a family’s cooler before before jumping in for a dip.
Posted by
AFAR

Driving the “Secret Yosemite” Byway

Less than a year after the devastating Creek Fire, one writer returns to the Sierra Nevada foothills. A week before California’s Creek Fire started, Ariana Martinez dreamed she was rescuing her mother from a burning house. “It was weird,” says the 32-year-old barista from North Fork, California. The town of approximately 4,000 is located in the geographic center of California. But last September, geography wasn’t working in the town’s favor.