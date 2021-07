Credit card debt is a weight on all generations, but this group has it especially hard. While it's possible to avoid credit card use, it's not always convenient. If you're on vacation and your car breaks down on the side of the road, you may just need a credit card to cover repairs. And if you want to reserve a hotel room, a credit card can help you do that. The trouble with credit cards is their revolving nature -- you don't have to pay a card off in full each month, and when you don't, the balance rolls over into the next month with interest attached. And yet, credit cards are so readily available and convenient that it can be easy to get overextended.