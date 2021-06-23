Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Everything We Know About John McAfee's Death

By Kathleen Walsh
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John McAfee, creator of the famed antivirus software, was found dead in his prison cell on June 23, CNN reported. His death came shortly after the Spanish high court had authorized his extradition to the United States, where he faced criminal charges. At the time of his death, McAfee was...

www.nickiswift.com
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Extradition#Tax Evasion#Real Estate#Cnn#Spanish#Reuters#Libertarian#El Pais
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
BBC
Related
Public Safetyspectrumlocalnews.com

Lawyer: Death of John McAfee surprised the US mogul's family

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say a judge has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, the gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a prison cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. A court spokeswoman for the Catalonia...
EntertainmentPosted by
Distractify

There's a Slew of Epstein Conspiracy Theories Surrounding John McAfee's Death

If you're going to prison, especially in a foreign country, it's probably best that you don't watch the movie Midnight Express before heading out there. While the film is full of important life lessons — like how trafficking opium out of Turkey is a bad idea and prison wardens with a penchant for sexual assault have weaknesses to coat hanger hooks — it's just going to make you extra paranoid. Kind of like the Epstein-esque situation John McAfee was referencing after he was incarcerated in a Spanish prison.
Economycryptopotato.com

John McAfee’s Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government’s Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee’s death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur’s assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...
New York City, NYMetro International

Software entrepreneur’s John McAfee widow blames U.S. for death

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (Reuters) -The widow of U.S. software mogul John McAfee blamed U.S. authorities on Friday for his death in a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the United States and said he was not suicidal. Janice McAfee said she wanted a thorough investigation into the...
Public Safetyinvesting.com

John McAfee’s Sudden Death Sparks Myriad Of Conspiracies

John McAfee’s Sudden Death Sparks Myriad Of Conspiracies. John McAfee died in his Spanish prison cell. The Spanish authorities say all evidence point to suicide. This sparked multiple conspiracies from the crypto community. The late software titan — John McAfee, was found dead. The Spanish authorities found the body on...
Public Safety22 Words

​John McAfee's Cause of Death Confirmed by Autopsy

The official autopsy report on John McAfee's controversial death is out and the ruling is that the seventy-five-year-old tech mogul took his own life in his prison cell in Barcelona. McAfee repeatedly told the internet that he would not kill himself and many people trusted his words... and some still...
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Facebook smartwatch: Everything we know about the social network’s wearable plans

Reports suggest that Facebook’s latest foray into the world of hardware will be a wearable: the first Facebook smartwatch. The company’s past attempts to create dedicated hardware have been a decidedly mixed bag. While nobody would sensibly argue that the Oculus Quest 2 is anything but a triumph, Facebook Portal has received a slightly more muted response from reviewers and consumers alike, and the less said about the HTC Cha Cha and its dedicated Facebook button, the better.
Middle Eastfreenews.live

Saudi prince sentenced to death

Saudi Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abd Al-Aziz, the nephew of King Salman, was sentenced to death. This is written by the Washington Institute for the Study of the Persian Gulf Countries (Gulf Institute). A military court has found the former commander of the Saudi forces in Yemen guilty of...
Public Safetybitcoin.com

FBI Seizes 800 Beverly Hills Safety Deposit Boxes With $86M, Attorneys Claim Fed's Raid 'Unconstitutional'

The Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) is under fire for an alleged unconstitutional seizure of 800 safety deposit boxes in Beverly Hills. According to reports, the FBI confiscated $86 million in cash, jewelry, and thousands of gold and silver bars. Box holders and their lawyers are calling out the federal law enforcement agency for lacking sufficient proof that the boxes held evidence of being tied to specific crimes.
San Diego, CAValley News

60 members of alleged San Diego meth ring with Sinaloa Cartel ties indicted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A grand jury indictment was unsealed today charging 60 alleged members of a San Diego-based methamphetamine distribution network with ties to the Sinaloa cartel with federal drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses. Prosecutors say the defendants were part of a ring that smuggled thousands of pounds of meth from the cartel across the border, then distributed the drug ``to dozens of sub-distributors'' in San Diego County, across the United States and even Australia and New Zealand. Drug proceeds were returned to the network's leaders through a variety of means, including bulk cash, structured cash deposits into bank accounts and money transfers through apps like PayPal, Zelle, Venmo and Cash App, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to a se.
Congress & CourtsRegister Citizen

FTC Antitrust Lawsuit Against Facebook Dismissed by Federal Court

Facebook won a legal victory Monday after a federal district court tossed out the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust complaint against the social-media company, saying the agency had failed to make a case that Facebook held a monopoly. Facebook’s stock popped 4.7% Monday on the news to all-time highs. That pushed...