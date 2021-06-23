Matt Mead makes switch to boys basketball at Riverton

The Riverton Community Unit School District No. 14 Board of Education hired Matt Mead as the Hawks' high school boys basketball coach last Monday. Mead, a 1998 Petersburg PORTA graduate, arrives at Riverton after 17 years of coaching experience on the women's side. He first started as an assistant at PORTA in 2004 before he became the Bluejays head coach the following year. He later became the head coach at Robert Morris University then Riverton before spending the past five seasons at Lutheran.