Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Survey will create an atlas of Vermont’s hundreds of wild bee species

By Abigail Chang
Posted by 
VTDigger
VTDigger
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gtYo_0adNmUaV00
Bees can be tricky to identify at the species level, and some collected specimens are sent away to be examined by experts. Photo courtesy of Mark Ferguson.

No one has ever created a comprehensive catalog of the more than 300 species of bees native to Vermont — until now.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and the Vermont Center for Ecological Studies are planning a three-year survey of the state’s wild bee population.

“We have some historical data from museums and from a few collectors who have been out there for a while, but we’ve never even had a complete checklist of what species are here,” said Mark Ferguson, a zoologist at the fish and wildlife department.

The Center for Ecostudies has been collecting specimens for the project, called the Vermont Wild Bee Survey , since 2019. Ferguson said collection needs to occur over multiple years to ensure that normal year-to-year variation does not significantly skew the results.

“We’re in kind of a dry spell and that can affect abundance in different species,” Ferguson said. “I’m not seeing many bumblebees, which is very different from last year.”

Ferguson said the data will then be compared to historical information and collections. He hopes the project will also provide a dataset for future comparisons, giving researchers a better sense of change in the state’s bee populations. The survey will also help the Center for Ecostudies and Vermont Fish & Wildlife identify the habitats, conservation status and needs of the state’s wild bees.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife has conducted atlas surveys for other wildlife in the past, including birds and butterflies. But bees, Ferguson said, are a little different.

Previous survey subjects could often be identified by the relatively untrained eye, allowing everyday nature enthusiasts to get involved in data collection, but the general public usually can’t identify bees down to the species level, he said.

Members of the public are invited to submit photos of bees to an iNaturalist page , but the bulk of specimen collection falls on dedicated members of the project, Ferguson said.

Project members collect specimens in a few different ways. One way is simply using a net to capture bees they spot while in the field.

“Everyone thinks, ‘Well, how do you not get stung?’ And sometimes you get stung. That’s the way it is,” Ferguson said.

Another way the researchers capture specimens is by setting up “bee bowls” — which Ferguson described as colorful cups full of soapy water. The team returns a day later to extract any bees, blow-dry them and identify them.

Unfortunately, collecting and identifying specimens does mean that some bees have to die. But the bees are “by no means wasted,” Ferguson said.

“They become part of a collection, which over time provides some really good information,” he said.

Historical collections were very useful for previous bee studies, Ferguson said. A 2012 to 2014 study of the state’s 17 types of bumblebees found that the populations of several species had declined or disappeared from the state.

Ferguson said three types of bumblebees — Ashton’s cuckoo, rusty-patched and American — have not been seen since around 1999 or 2000.

Ferguson said there is no smoking gun when it comes to the decline in bee populations. Disease is one factor, but pesticides and habitat loss also come into play.

Ferguson said there are a number of things Vermonters can do to help curb the decline, including leaving parts of their lawns unmowed, using insect-friendly pesticides and avoiding more nefarious types like neonicotinoids.

“If we can kind of let go of our perfectionist tendencies and say, ‘That’s OK,’ let a weedy patch here and there stay in place, that can be beneficial to insects and pollinators,” he said.

Many bees are ground-nesters, he said, so it can also be helpful to leave bare patches of dirt undisturbed. He recommended waiting to brush hog fields until October.

Though we may think of them as individual species, Ferguson said, each type of bee is an important part of a system. For example, some bees are specialists, he said. A recently discovered bee pollinates only a rare type of rhododendron native to Vermont, Ferguson said.

“Anytime you lose a species, it’s going to have some level of impact,” he said. “We may not recognize it. We may not be able to observe it. But it is a change to the entire system.”

Read the story on VTDigger here: Survey will create an atlas of Vermont’s hundreds of wild bee species .

VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Birds#Fish And Wildlife#Insect#The Center For Ecostudies#Vermont Fish Wildlife#Inaturalist#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Animalsmarthastewart.com

A Researcher Created a New Vaccine That Effectively Protects Bees from Pesticides

Just like sunlight and a solid watering regimen, bees help the plants in our gardens thrive. Unfortunately, though, these pollinators can end up dying from harmful chemicals used to prevent other pests from getting to the plants. Now, thanks to a James Webb, a Cornell University student, there could be a solution to protect bees moving forward, according to study findings published in the Nature journal.
VTDigger

Vermont’s blue ribbon ‘first’ on drug is faded, but …

The headline that Vermont is the first state in legalizing a drug is a bit disingenuous when the article itself correctly reports the drug is already legal in Oregon. The article unfairly got my attention. But it was informative and the links to other information were valuable. Like many opioid treatment drugs (e.g., methadone), buprenorphine has abuse potential and street value. I appreciated the link to Vermont Health Commissioner Levine’s opposing conservative view that doctors, not patients, should control prescription drug use, including overdose treatment.
AnimalsEurekAlert

Wild bees need deadwood in the forest

How many tree species are there in the forest? How are the trees scattered throughout? How high are the individual tree crowns? Are there fallen trees or hollowed-out tree trunks? Forest scientists characterize forests according to structural factors. "Structural richness is very important for biodiversity in forests. But forests used for forestry are generally poor in terms of structure," says Tristan Eckerter from the Chair of Nature Conservation and Landscape Ecology at the University of Freiburg. Therefore, together with research teams from the Chair of Silviculture and the Black Forest National Park, he investigated whether structures such as standing timber in forests help to promote the diversity of wild bees. In addition, the researchers analyzed which other natural features of the spruce-dominated forest help wild bees survive. They found that creating deadwood in coniferous forests is a promising restoration measure to promote the abundance of aboveground nesting bees. The scientists recently published their findings in the journal Forest Ecology and Management.
Vermont StateDeerfield Valley News

Efficiency Vermont’s offer for Jax Electric customers

JACKSONVILLE - Vermont Public Power Supply Authority is partnering with Efficiency Vermont to bring unique program offers that help Jacksonville Electric Company customers save money by lowering the cost of investing in energy efficiency. Customers can reduce their energy use without spending a dime, thanks to virtual home energy visits,...
AnimalsPosted by
sevendaysvt

The Bees’ Needs: Vermonters Are Protecting and Championing Imperiled Pollinators

For the first time ever, I've been watering the milkweed in my yard. Who waters native perennials, right? But rainfall was unseasonably low for the fourth spring in a row, and I wanted to be sure the plants could support thirsty pollinators. Sure enough, in a five-minute count last week, more than 10 species of bee, wasp, butterfly and moth flitted from flower to flower. Their buzzing bliss was a beautiful sound — and a relief.
Vermont StateNew Haven Register

Vermont expanding turkey brood survey to July and August

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife’s annual turkey brood survey is expanding this year. In years past, the survey took place in August. Starting July 1, people who see a flock of turkeys in Vermont are asked to go to the turkey brood survey on the department website and report where and when the turkeys were seen along with the number of adult and young turkeys, or poults. The survey will run through the end of August.
Vermont Statelivingbetter50.com

Vermont CBD Oil Is Different, Here’s Why

Terroir (ter-wah-r) is the French word to describe everything that affects the flavor and taste of a crop. It includes the natural environment like soil, farming practices, and climate. While the French originally coined the term to explain how the same grape could make such different wines depending on the vintner, it can be applied to any crop. Terroir is even important when you look at hemp products like CBD. Terroir is what makes Vermont CBD oil unique. Here are some of the elements that create that difference and why it makes for some of the best CBD oil available today.
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Staytripper's Guide to Celebrating Summer in Vermont

Raise your hand if every day feels a little bit like vacay, now that the state's pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Vermonters are once again partaking in activities they avoided last July — dining out, catching live music, heading to a popular swimming hole. It's summer lovin' like we haven't experienced since 2019, and it's all the more special for that lost year.
Animalsearth.com

Birds may not become dependent on bird feeders

Birds may not become dependent on bird feeders It’s long been hypothesized that songbirds might become dependent on bird feeders, causing an overall negative impact on their survival and well being. But now, a new study from Oregon State University suggests that this may not be the case. “There’s still...
Vermont StatePosted by
VTDigger

Vermont funders: We stand with the Clemmons Family Farm

Vermont needs to change, and to confront the persistent systems of power and authority that are built upon and perpetuate centuries of racism, even in the communities that so many of us hold dear. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont funders: We stand with the Clemmons Family Farm.
Hawaii StateKITV.com

Wild pigs threaten species worldwide; Hawaii hit hard

HAWAI'I (KITV4) - Recent findings of a team of researchers from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa (UHM), College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR), and Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University highlight the devastating impact wild pigs (Sus scrofa) have on agriculture and species - particularly on islands that often receive less global conservation attention, such as plants, reptiles and amphibians.
Wildlifelapl.org

What Are Indicator Species?

There are 38 special species listed on the L.A. BioBlitz Challenge website. This is not just a random selection of flora and fauna; they are noted as “indicator species.” When these species are present, they help demonstrate that the local area provides a good habitat for the species to live.
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Nature Note: Wild Bees

There are more than 20,000 kinds of bees in the world and approximately 4,000 in North America. Only honeybees live in colonies and store large amounts of honey. Other bees are mainly solitary and do not store honey. Before sugar was discovered, honey was the sweetener for food and drink...
AnimalsThe Independent

Over 900 Wyoming toads released into wild in biggest ever release of species

More than 900 rare Wyoming toads have been released into the wild in the largest release of the species in history. The US Fish and Wildlife Service staged the release over three properties, including the Mortenson Lake National Wildlife Refuge and privately-owned land. The brown amphibian, which is covered in...
Vermont Statemynbc5.com

State officials say ﻿many of Vermont’s pollinator species are in danger.

Officials with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department say many of Vermont’s pollinator species are in danger. Pollinators like bees, flies, butterflies, and moths are responsible for pollinating 60 to 80% of Vermont’s wild plants and are crucial in the propagation of fruits and vegetables in gardens, wild berry patches, commercial berry farms and apple orchards, officials said.
Middlebury, VTsuncommunitynews.com

Nat'l survey: Vermonters less likely to switch to "near beer" brands

MIDDLEBURY | Vermonters love their beer. And based on the number of popular, brisk-selling microbrew brands produced in the Green Mountain State, it's not surprising. Among the participants of a recent Recovery First Treatment survey of 3,000 drinkers nationwide, Vermont drinkers were given a voice, too; they were surveyed to find out which parts of the country are putting up the most resistance to non-alcoholic beer and wine and other non-alcoholic drinks marketed as substitutes for alcohol-based beverages.