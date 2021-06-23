Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

10 Must-Try Ice Cream Shops In New York City

By Bianca Bahamondes
Posted by 
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwWZO_0adNmOXN00

It’s hot out in NYC, which means there’s one thing you absolutely must have in your hand at all times—ice cream!

There’s certainly no shortage of ice cream shops throughout the city, but there are quite a few that stand out from the crowd as summertime must-trys.

We’ve even made finding all of these deliciously sweet spots even easier by creating a map of all of them that you can save and turn to when you’re looking for a new ice cream shop to check out (just scroll to the bottom of this article!).

Our mapped out list has everything from the insect topping ice cream of La Newyorkina (don’t worry, they have other non-insect toppings too!) to the vegan ice cream at Van Leeuwen’s to the boozy sundaes of Tipsy Scoop:

1. Minus Celsius Ice Cream, Lower East Side

For starters, if you’re looking for fun scoops hand rolled ice cream, you should absolutely check out Minus Celsius Ice Cream on Grand Street where you can get this Thai specialty with SO many topping choices!

Where: 302 Grand St.

2. Snowdays, Bay Ridge

There’s also the ice cream that’s become more popular recently, the shaved cream from Snowdays. Drawing inspiration from Taiwanese and Korean shaved ice, Brooklyn’s Snowdays replaces water-based flavored ice for creamy, organic 1%-milk-based ice cream. Yum!

Where: 7025 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

3. Mikey Likes It , Lower East Side & Harlem

Mikey Likes It is owned by New York native Michael “Mikey” Cole, a master mixer of all things ice cream. He has created custom flavors for the likes of Hillary Clinton and Jay-Z, and will even make you your own if you ask! He uses fresh, locally-sourced ingredients to create the most delicious and original creations, like the “Brady Brunch” with banana pudding, Vienna Fingers, and crushed vanilla wafers. And don’t miss his ice cream waffle sandwiches!

Where: Lower East Side at 199 Avenue A and 2500 Frederick Douglass Blvd in Harlem

4. Whipped Urban Dessert Lab , Lower East Side

The time has come! Oat milk ice cream is now a very real thing that you can get here in NYC. The Boston-based cake shop Whipped Urban Dessert Lab opened the world’s very first all-oat milk ice cream shoppe first on the Lower East Side, following a pop-up in Williamsburg. The idea behind this shop began with their popular oat milk soft serve in their Boston shop, and has now grown from a concept to a real place—and we’re so glad they chose to bring it to NYC .

Where: 95 Orchard St.

5. La Newyorkina, NoHo

This woman-owned Mexican sweets company serves delicious frozen treats like paletas (similar to ice pops), horchata milkshakes, and ice cream in mouthwatering flavors like tres leches and Mexican coffee-salted cajeta (caramel). Oh, and you can get your scoop topped with spicy crickets if you really want to!

Where: 240 Sullivan St.

6. Van Leeuwen’s, Multiple Locations

Van Leeuwen is known for some of the creamiest artisan ice cream in the city, and has totally mastered the richest flavors that are completely vegan as well! We definitely have our eye on that caramelized banana praline.

Where: Multiple locations see here.

7. Tipsy Scoop , Kips Bay & Williamsburg

This liquor-infused ice cream shop, which “blends the magic of an artisanal, hand-crafted ice cream with the mastery of a perfectly mixed cocktail,” is continuing to sell its spiked ice cream sundaes, sandwiches and cakes to-go. Booze + sweets = quite a heavenly combination right about now.

Where: 217 East 26th St. in Manhattan & 270 Metropolitan Ave. in Brooklyn

8. Soft Swerve,

Although soft serve ice cream never really went away, it seems that there’s recently been a resurgence in its popularity. And Soft Swerve is one of NYC’s best, known as the city’s “yammiest ice cream shop” for how it uses the Southeast Asian ube yam to make a vibrant purple swirl! Other flavors include matcha green tea, black sesame, and frozen hot chocolate, with loads of equally colorful topping options.

Where: 379 3rd Ave & 85B Allen Street

9. Milk & Cream Cereal Bar

You can probably guess the theme of this ice cream joint! Serving up nostalgia at its finest, Milk & Cream specializes in blending cereal-infused ice cream with different toppings that are the perfect compliment to each flavor. How gorgeous is that Fruit Loops cone?

Where: 159 Mott St.

10. Big Gay Ice Cream, Multiple Locations

Big Gay Ice Cream started as an ice cream truck, and now has multiple locations in New York City and Philadelphia, a cookbook, and launched a limited run line of ice cream pints that are available in stores and markets from coast to coast. They’re known for their unexpected flavor combos for “both kids & for those of us who are kids at heart.”

Where: See location list here.

Here are these, plus 17 more, mapped!

See also: This Secret NYC Speakeasy Is Inside Of An Ice Cream Parlor

Community Policy
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
66
Followers
61
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Shaved Ice#Food Drink#Minus Celsius Ice Cream#Thai#Snowdays#Taiwanese#Korean#Lower East Side#Whipped Urban Dessert Lab#The Lower East Side#Mexican#Kips Bay Williamsburg#Soft Swerve#The Southeast Asian#Milk Cream Cereal Bar#Fruit Loops#Big Gay Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

8 Best Spots In NYC To Watch The 4th of July Fireworks Show

It’s that time of the year! After a long day of celebration, get ready to head on over to the best spots in town for a front row view of the Macy’s fireworks show. The 45th Annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show is this weekend, and it’s expected to be the best yet! The show will begin at 9:25 and lasts for about 25 minutes . In the event of rain, the start time may be delayed.
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

Photos: NYC Turned Into A Gorgeous Glowing Rainbow This Weekend To Celebrate Pride

NYC is loud and proud, and celebrations across the city over Pride Weekend definitely showed it!. From festive installations to gatherings to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community to marches to fight against discrimination, the city came out for a beautiful weekend that hadn’t been seen for two years due to the pandemic. Here are some of our favorite shots we’ve been tagged in highlighting the amazing energy in NYC this weekend:
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

NYC’s Blistering Heat Wave Will Finally End After Wednesday

NYC has seen some pretty intense (and dangerous) heat this week — rising to 97° with a real-feel of up to 105°. Thankfully, things will be cooling down after today (at least for the little while!). Right now there is still a heat advisory in New York, bring another mostly sunny day today, with a high near 98° and heat index values as high as 104°. A chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow will bring some relief, with highs tomorrow near 85° and lows around 70°.
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

NYC Landmarks Are Lighting Up In Rainbow Colors For 51 Years Of LGBTQ Pride

2021 marks the 51st anniversary of NYC’s first Pride Parade, one year after the Stonewall Uprising, and the city is celebrating this year by lighting up rainbow. In honor of Pride Month and the 10th anniversary of the Marriage Equality Law in New York State, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that statewide landmarks will be lit in a rainbow of colors from Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27 to celebrate.
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

You Can Camp Under The Stars On Governors Island This Summer

Governor’s Island lovely glamping experience is back for a fourth year, and it’s more luxurious than ever before!. Over the years, Collective Governors Island Luxury Camping Retreat introduced plenty of new and exciting amenities that included “live music nights, tarot readings, crafting, morning yoga, bike rentals, chair massages, plenty of lawn games, campfires and cocktails” throughout the season—but this year, the experience is offering even more incredible amenities than years prior.
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

10 Juneteenth Celebrations In NYC This Year

Juneteenth (June 19) marks the day when the last enslaved people of the U.S. were told of their freedom — nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was enacted. It offers a time to remember the history that Black Americans endured, honor and center Black culture and achievements, and fight for justice and against systematic inequalities that still exist today. It is now an official holiday in New York State , and a bill has been approved by the Senate to make it a national holiday as well. You can learn more about its history here. Without further ado, h ere are 10 Juneteenth celebrations or commemorations that you can take part it in in NYC this year!
Bronx, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

The Only Floating Pool In America Will Reopen To The Public Next Week In The Bronx

As the summer heat continues to warm the city, New Yorkers are left in a rather sweaty anticipation for June 26th, when NYC’s outdoor pools will finally reopen. On the list of swimming spots set to return is “Floating Lady Pool”—America’s only floating pool. And though NYC has received location approval for the ‘Plus Pool’ headed to the East River, this is the first U.S. floating pool to currently exist.