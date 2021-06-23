Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors not willing to risk losing while young players develop

By Chris Crouse
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 7 days ago

The Warriors own two picks in the top 14 of the NBA Draft after landing the No. 7 pick (via Minnesota) in the lottery. Yet, it wouldn’t be surprising if the franchise flipped one or both for talent to help the team immediately on the court.

“I don’t think it will be a situation where we are trying to develop players at the risk of losing; that’s the short answer,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said, via Monte Pool of NBC Sports Bay Area . “We’re not going to develop and have it cost us games. That’s not the plan.”

The Warriors are different than other lottery teams that are aiming to not compete for a championship immediately. At the end of the season, coach Steve Kerr indicated that it would be nice to add some established players.

“We all kind of know how the league works,” Kerr said. “The knowledge you gain in this league from year to year is crucial, and what that means for a team’s kind of institutional knowledge as a group is crucial to winning games, because these games come down to possessions. Everything matters.

“Yeah, if we can add a couple of vets, that would be great.”

The post Warriors not willing to risk losing while young players develop appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Community Policy
FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
15
Followers
828
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Bob Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Nba Draft#Nbc Sports Bay Area#The Nba Draft#Monte Pool#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Fortyeightminutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Patrick Beverley flagrantly fouls then mocks Chris Paul (video)

Patrick Beverley is a jerk on the court. Not only does he have a history of playing recklessly and talking trash, he’s now combining the two. In the Clippers’ Game 5 win over the Suns yesterday, Beverley flagrantly fouled Chris Paul on a 3-pointer. While Paul was down in apparent pain, Beverley mocked Paul’s reaction.
NBANBC Sports

Why Lacob believes Warriors trading Wiseman 'very unlikely'

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers in late May made it very clear that he expects James Wiseman to play for the Warriors next season. So is Golden State not going to entertain trade offers for the No. 2 overall pick from the 2020 draft?. "Very unlikely," Warriors owner...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Seth Curry’s Wife: Callie Rivers

Two of the most prestigious NBA families, the Curry and Rivers clans, have famously been joined together by the union of two of their members: Seth Curry and Callie Rivers. Most of us know all about the the NBA stars of the family, but let’s get to know Seth Curry’s wife Callie Rivers and how their relationship blossomed.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors center James Wiseman speaks out on working with Kevin Garnett

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman is still recovering from meniscus surgery, but he is determined to get offseason work in with Kevin Garnett. Both Wiseman and Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers have made reference to the No. 2 pick working with the newly-elected NBA Hall of Famer. A setback in his recovery could change things, but Wiseman said Thursday he is making good progress and has every intention of working with Garnett:
NBAknbr.com

Hollinger: Warriors expected to move Wiseman, No. 7 pick, could target Raptors star

As the Warriors enter the offseason, the front office faces a perilous situation. You’ve got the trident of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson all aging, with no sense of whether Thompson will return to his old self or how long that will take. It was evident that Curry needs serious help, and even the best version we’ve seen of Andrew Wiggins isn’t cutting it.
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam reportedly a ‘name to watch’ for Warriors this summer

Defensive Player of the Year finalist Draymond Green is confident the Warriors, who failed to advance past the “play-in” stage of this year’s playoffs, will return to contender status when Klay Thompson returns from his Achilles injury in 2021-22. The trio of Green, Thompson and reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry should be enough to keep Golden State relevant in the Western Conference, but the Warriors, winners of three of the last six NBA championships, appear to be thinking bigger.
NBAParadise Post

Warriors report card: Damion Lee established himself as a rotation player

Over the next few days, the Bay Area News Group will examine what went right, what went wrong and the biggest offseason questions for each of the Warriors players. Next up is Damion Lee, who missed the most important stretch of the season after coming down with the coronavirus. What...
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

Latest on James Harden, Kyrie Irving

James Harden hasn’t played for the majority of the Nets’ series against the Bucks because of his hamstring injury, though he’s slated to return for... The post Latest on James Harden, Kyrie Irving appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

Cavs to target two point guards with MLE

The Cavaliers aren’t expected to have much salary cap room to work with this offseason but they’ll try to improve in the margins, particularly with... The post Cavs to target two point guards with MLE appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBANBC Sports

Ex-Warrior Nick Young sends CP3 message after COVID news

Very early Wednesday morning, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is out indefinitely. Several hours later, former Warriors guard Nick Young took to Twitter:. Young was on the 2017-18 Golden State squad that outlasted the Houston...