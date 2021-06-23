Standout OL has 'amazing' visit to Clemson

Clemson played host Tuesday to a standout offensive lineman from the state of Connecticut.

The Taft School (Watertown, Conn.) class of 2023 offensive tackle Charlie Symonds made a visit to Tiger Town and took to Twitter afterward to thank offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and offensive line analyst Thomas Austin for showing him around:

Symonds, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound rising junior, has offers from Virginia, Vanderbilt and Rhode Island.

Symonds has also been to North Carolina, NC State, Duke and Vanderbilt this month.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!