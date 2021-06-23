Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, CT

Standout OL has 'amazing' visit to Clemson

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fANj_0adNmLtC00

Clemson played host Tuesday to a standout offensive lineman from the state of Connecticut.

The Taft School (Watertown, Conn.) class of 2023 offensive tackle Charlie Symonds made a visit to Tiger Town and took to Twitter afterward to thank offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and offensive line analyst Thomas Austin for showing him around:

Symonds, a 6-foot-7, 270-pound rising junior, has offers from Virginia, Vanderbilt and Rhode Island.

Symonds has also been to North Carolina, NC State, Duke and Vanderbilt this month.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0adNmLtC00

Community Policy
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

642
Followers
1K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Watertown, CT
State
North Carolina State
Watertown, CT
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#American Football#Standout Ol#The Taft School#Nc State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related