Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

White Man Sent to Jail For Tormenting His Black Neighbor, Burning Cross On His Lawn

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A white man in Indianapolis was sentenced to 46 months in prison after he admitted to harassing his Black neighbor. Shepherd Hoehn, 51, was sentenced on Friday for making racially-charged threats to intimidate and interfere with his neighbor, WRTV reports. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson issued out the federal prison sentence for violating the criminal provision of the Fair Housing Act and unlawfully possessing firearms.

www.blackenterprise.com
Community Policy
View All 562 Commentsarrow_down
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Justice Department#Burning Cross#Wrtv#District Court#Swastika#The Justice Department#Civil Rights Division#Indy Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
Black Enterprise

Illinois Brothers Jailed For One Month In Miami And Never Charged, One Loses College Scholarship

Two brothers from Illinois traveled to Miami for a little fun in the sun but ended up spending over 30 days in jail despite never being charged for a crime. Shyquawn and Carl McNickles had only been in Miami for a few hours when they found themselves in jail, KITV reports. They ended up staying in jail for 33 days even though they were never charged with anything. Their father believes his 20- and 18-year-old sons were racially profiled and thrown in jail.
Public SafetyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Georgia Doubled Reward In Search Of The Killer(s) Of Pregnant Black Mother

A reward for information leading up to the capture of the killer(s) of a 24-year-old pregnant Black Georgia mother, has now been doubled. On Sept. 15, 2019, Kasara Brown, a mother of a 4-year-old who was eight- months pregnant, was shot and killed on Laura’s Lane in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Fox 5 reports. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Georgia law enforcement is now offering a reward of up to $10,000.
PoliticsPosted by
Black Enterprise

South Carolina Lawyer Suspended Over Facebook Posts About George Floyd

A South Carolina lawyer had his license suspended for six months over controversial Facebook posts he made about George Floyd. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel had received 46 complaints about lawyer David Paul Traywick after he made public statements on Facebook that included foul language and incited racial violence, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Oklahoma County, OKPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Teen’s Cause Of Death At Upper Middle Class Pool Party Has Changed

A Black teen’s death is now a pending investigation as the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office take a deeper look into the situation. Oluwatoyin Adewole Amuda, 18, died from a drowning “accident” at a former classmate’s swimming pool, but the case has changed from “accident” to “pending” until a investigators closely examine the case, NBC 4 Oklahoma reported.