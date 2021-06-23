White Man Sent to Jail For Tormenting His Black Neighbor, Burning Cross On His Lawn

Two brothers from Illinois traveled to Miami for a little fun in the sun but ended up spending over 30 days in jail despite never being charged for a crime. Shyquawn and Carl McNickles had only been in Miami for a few hours when they found themselves in jail, KITV reports. They ended up staying in jail for 33 days even though they were never charged with anything. Their father believes his 20- and 18-year-old sons were racially profiled and thrown in jail.