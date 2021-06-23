White Man Sent to Jail For Tormenting His Black Neighbor, Burning Cross On His Lawn
A white man in Indianapolis was sentenced to 46 months in prison after he admitted to harassing his Black neighbor. Shepherd Hoehn, 51, was sentenced on Friday for making racially-charged threats to intimidate and interfere with his neighbor, WRTV reports. U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson issued out the federal prison sentence for violating the criminal provision of the Fair Housing Act and unlawfully possessing firearms.www.blackenterprise.com