X-Factor! Some UFC Vegas 30 main card predictions

Former Ultimate Fighter winner Tatiana Suarez is finally ready to return to the Octagon at UFC 266 after having not fought in over two years. Suarez has not fought since a unanimous decision win over Nina Nunes at UFC 238 in June 2019. She has been out with injuries since then but is now set to return to action, and she gets a big-name opponent for her comeback. According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Suarez will fight Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 266, which is set to take place on September 25 at a location that is TBD.