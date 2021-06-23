Cancel
Valheim's midsummer update makes maypoles buildable and bosses bolder

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValheim's big hearth and home update may have gotten pushed back to autumn, but the early access Viking 'em up is still getting other patches in the meantime. A new midsummer update has brought a handful of tweaks to enemy behavior and has made the rare maypole buildable for a limited time. That's me up there, unable to resist the call of the word "temporary", standing next to my hastily erected maypole.

