Valheim's midsummer update makes maypoles buildable and bosses bolder

One of the first things you should do in Valheim is craft a Workbench, because without it you won't be able to get much done. But there's a surprising amount to learn about a Workbench before you can start using it to its full potential. In this Valheim Workbench guide we'll swiftly catch you up on how to place and cover a Workbench so you can start using it, as well as how you can upgrade the Workbench later on.