Virgin Orbit plans to launch seven satellites this morning (June 30), and you can watch the spaceflight action live. Virgin Orbit's carrier plane, known as Cosmic Girl, is scheduled to lift off from California's Mojave Air and Space Port today between 9 a.m. EDT and 11 a.m. EDT (1300 to 1500 GMT; 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. local California time). If all goes according to plan, the company's two-stage LauncherOne rocket will separate from the plane about an hour after takeoff and carry the seven payloads to orbit.