Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

John McAfee, Software Pioneer, Found Dead In A Spanish Prison Cell

By Bobby Allyn
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican software pioneer John McAfee, 75, was found dead on Wednesday in a prison cell in Barcelona, Spain, according to McAfee's lawyer, Nishay Sanan. "I am saddened to hear of the events and my prayers go out to his wife Janice," Sanan said in a statement. "John was and will always be remembered as a fighter. He tried to love this country but the U.S. Government made his existence impossible. They tried to erase him but they failed."

www.npr.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Guatemala#Murder#Software Pioneer#Spanish#American#The U S Government#Mcafee Inc#Officialmcafee#Twitter#Sec#Npr#Belize#German#White House#The Cyber Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
IRS
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee’s family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee’s death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Mysterious John McAfee Website Appears for Two Days — Whackd Token Climbs Over 700%

Following the death of the former antivirus tycoon John McAfee, an ERC20 token called whackd (WHACKD) has seen its valuation rise significantly. Three days ago, the Ethereum-based coin was swapping for less than a U.S. penny, but then the token skyrocketed by 733% reaching over $0.07 per unit. Moreover, four days ago, a mysterious website showcasing the whackd token popped up on the internet alluding to McAfee’s alleged “contingency plan” with a countdown timer.
Public Safetyuncrazed.com

Antivirus Creator, John McAfee, Discovered Dead In Prison

John McAfee, 75, was discovered dead in his prison cell after his extradition to the US was approved. According to Reuters the justice department in Catalan believes “everything points” to McAfee taking his own life. McAfee evaded US authorities for years and was wanted in several states for tax evasion...
ObituariesThe Guardian

John McAfee obituary

As the inventor of the antivirus software that bears his name, John McAfee, who has died aged 75 after apparently taking his own life in a Spanish prison, turned paranoia into a fortune. He was one of the first successful self-promoting celebrity millionaires whose power and media exposure provide untold influence in the US.
Economycryptopotato.com

John McAfee’s Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government’s Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee’s death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur’s assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...
MarketsFudzilla

Bitcoin billionaire drowns

Billionaire bitcoin owner Mircea Popescu has died, leaving behind a cache of virtual currency and a controversial crypto legacy. The bitcoin pioneer, who was believed to own over $1 billion in the world’s No. 1 crypto, making him, at the time, one of the asset’s larger single-holders, died off the coast of Costa Rica.
Income TaxNews Slashdot

John McAfee's Death Complicates US Efforts To Seize His Assets

Sure --- but most who owe that kind of money in unpaid taxes aren't nearly as vocal about the problems with the government. If you keep a low profile, you can likely funnel a lot of income through other people's names and accounts and go unnoticed. McAfee was at a...
BusinessTechCrunch

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is coming to Disrupt

As some industry observers will know, Armstrong, a native of San Jose, Calif., whose parents were both engineers, nabbed two degrees from Rice University in Texas before joining Airbnb as a software engineer in 2011 as a technical product manager focused on fraud prevention. The role gave him the opportunity...