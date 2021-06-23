Cancel
Golf

With an ongoing string of first-time major winners, expect the unexpected in Women's PGA Championship

By Shane Ryan
Golf Digest
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHN’S CREEK, Ga.—My pick to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is America's Jennifer Kupcho, and until you prove me absolutely, comprehensively wrong, I will insist that it's dead on the mark. Why am I picking Kupcho? There are a few good reasons, such as the fact that she's the No. 24-ranked golfer in the world, finished second at an LPGA Tour event earlier this season, and heads into this week on the heels of a Top-10 finish at the Meijer LPGA Classic. That said, her 2021 form hasn't been scintillating outside of those events, and I have to admit that I'm not relying entirely on science and logic to make my pick.

