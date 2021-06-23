With an ongoing string of first-time major winners, expect the unexpected in Women's PGA Championship
JOHN’S CREEK, Ga.—My pick to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is America's Jennifer Kupcho, and until you prove me absolutely, comprehensively wrong, I will insist that it's dead on the mark. Why am I picking Kupcho? There are a few good reasons, such as the fact that she's the No. 24-ranked golfer in the world, finished second at an LPGA Tour event earlier this season, and heads into this week on the heels of a Top-10 finish at the Meijer LPGA Classic. That said, her 2021 form hasn't been scintillating outside of those events, and I have to admit that I'm not relying entirely on science and logic to make my pick.www.golfdigest.com