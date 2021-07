There are a whopping 734 miles of hiking trails in Glacier National Park, so it’s safe to say there’s something for everyone. However, it does seem as if the more popular hikes, like the Trail of the Cedars, fill up quickly in peak hiking season. For a nice, easy day hike that isn’t quite as well-known, check out the Johns Lake Loop Trail near Lake McDonald. Not only is it great for all skill levels, part of it are so quiet and peaceful, it seems downright dreamy.