The kilt is becoming a fashion staple and WWE's Drew McIntyre is here to explain why

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago
The kilt has been around for centuries, but if you’ve started to feel like it’s becoming more commonplace these days, you’re not alone. Could 2021 be the year of the kilt? WWE superstar and longtime kilt expert Drew McIntyre joined Audacy’s Stryker & Klein to explain the benefits of it and why he thinks it’ll catch on.

