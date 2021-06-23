Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Goretzka keeps Germany in Euro 2020 after draw with Hungary

By CIARÁN FAHEY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43brdV_0adNljuj00

MUNICH (AP) — The second-half subs saved Germany’s day at the European Championship.

Leon Goretzka scored in the 84th minute after Timo Werner’s shot was blocked following a run through the defense from Jamal Musiala.

That gave the Germans a 2-2 draw with Hungary on Wednesday, enough for them to finish in second place in the group. A loss would have sent the Hungarians into the next round and sent Germany home early for the second straight major tournament.

“That was nothing for weak nerves,” said Germany coach Joachim Löw, who is stepping down after Euro 2020 but certainly made the right moves on a rainy night in Munich.

Goretzka came off the bench in the 58th minute, Werner followed in the 67th and Musiala came on in the 82nd.

Three years after being eliminated from the group stage at the 2018 World Cup, Germany can now look forward to a trip to London to face England on Tuesday in the round of 16 at Wembley Stadium.

“There is hardly a nicer match,” Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich said. “Whether it has to be in the round of 16 ... we’re definitely looking forward to it. I hope now we’ve finally arrived at the tournament.”

It had looked like Ádám Szalai was going to drag Hungary into the round of 16. The team’s captain scored an early goal against the run of play and then set up András Schäfer to make it 2-1 right after Kai Havertz had equalized for Germany.

“We made mistakes but we fought until the equalizer was there. The morale was sensationally good,” Löw said.

Germany made the better start but trailed early yet again when Szalai met Roland Sallai’s cross with a flying header on a counterattack in the 11th.

On the other end, the home team struggled against Hungary’s defensive 5-3-2 formation.

“You could see that they defended very well against Portugal and France for long stretches,” Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said. “It was a defense of many legs.”

The Germans also seemed to miss Thomas Müller’s unpredictability. He was on the bench because of a knee injury sustained in the 4-2 win over Portugal. Leroy Sané started in his place, the only change Löw made from the teams that started both previous games.

Germany had to wait till the 66th when the normally excellent Péter Gulácsi failed to punch away Toni Koos’ free kick. Mats Hummels headed the ball forward and Havertz made sure from close range.

Celebrations were cut short, however, as Hungary replied immediately when Szalai played in Schäfer to head the ball past Neuer.

“That must never happen if you want to achieve something in a tournament like this,” Goretzka said.

It would have been enough to send Hungary through to the next round at Germany’s expense, but Löw’s substitutes rescued the game and kept him in his job for at least a few more days.

Portugal drew 2-2 with France in the other group game and both have progressed, while Hungary finished last with two points and has been eliminated.

“The group we got was probably the hardest you can get in Europe,” Gulácsi said. “Still, we were on course to progress until the 84th minute. Little things decide in the end. We didn’t imagine before the tournament that we’d be so close. Now of course it’s bitter.”

Before kickoff, a person with a rainbow flag ran onto the field and held it up in front of the Hungary team as the country’s national anthem was being played. The person was quickly tackled by stewards and pinned to the ground, and then led away to cheers and applause.

Buildup to the match had been overshadowed by a spat over the Munich city’s council’s request to illuminate the stadium in rainbow colors. UEFA refused on the grounds that it was a political statement directly addressed against Hungary.

Many German fans carried small rainbow flags that were distributed by activists before the game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

492K+
Followers
263K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Hummels
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Leon Goretzka
Person
Joshua Kimmich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Munich#Ap#Germans#Hungarians#Hummels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Related
UEFAvavel.com

The Warmdown: Spirited Hungary undone by late Goretzka equaliser

Hungary twice led Germany in Munich but were knocked out of UEFA EURO 2020 after Leon Goretzka’s late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena. Germany were hoping to follow up their convincing 4-2 victory over reigning champions Portugal but they found a tough test in Hungary whose determination was clear to see despite being the underdogs.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd consider bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka

Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. BILD says United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to strengthen his midfield and is a fan of Goretzka. However, the German giants are in negotiations with Goretzka about a new contract and hopes to be able to extend terms in...
SoccerThe Independent

Didier Deschamps ‘satisfied’ after France draw with Hungary at Euro 2020

Didier Deschamps claimed he was happy enough with a point after world champions France were held by a “wonderful” Hungary side at Euro 2020. France needed a second-half equaliser from Antoine Griezmann to claim a 1-1 draw against a spirited and resilient Hungary in front of a raucous crowd at a sweltering Puskas Arena in Budapest.
UEFAchatsports.com

Euro 2020: France's Mbappe-Griezmann-Benzema trio underwhelms as concerns grow after Hungary draw

France knew it wouldn't be easy. Winning a Euros or a World Cup, regardless of how strong your team is and how big a favourite you are, is never simple or straight forward. The French knew this before facing Hungary on Saturday in front of 55,000 fans and they know it even more after emerging from the Puskas Arena with only a 1-1 draw in their second group game of Euro 2020. Nothing will be given to them in this tournament. They will have to go and earn it. They can't afford to take anything for granted and on Saturday, they were issued a good warning by the Hungarians, who, while not as talented as the French, and without a Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, played with a lot of belief and heart.
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Stubborn Hungary hold on for deserved Euro 2020 draw against France

Antoine Griezmann rescued France as the world champions hit back to claim a draw against resilient Hungary in their second Euro 2020 outing. Despite dominating for long periods in sweltering heat in Budapest, the French were stunned as Attila Fiola fired Hungary into a shock lead late in the first half at a raucous Puskas Arena.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Rainbow row escalates ahead of Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 clash

Munich (Germany) (AFP) – UEFA and Hungary came under a hail of criticism Wednesday over Budapest’s anti-LGBTQ law after the football body’s refusal to light a German Euro 2020 stadium in rainbow colours, as Germany vowed to stage a defiant display of colours elsewhere. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen...
SoccerSporting News

Magical day for Hungary, disappointment for France in memorable Euros draw

Attila Fiola is going to feature prominently in every highlight reel ever produced about Euro 2021. The Hungary wingback's opener in Saturday's dramatic 1-1 draw with world champions France is already destined to be remembered as one of the tournament's golden moments. It just wasn’t in the script, and that's what made it so beautiful.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Germany vs Hungary LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction tonight

Germany take on Hungary in Munich this evening in a crucial fixture in Euro 2020’s Group F – otherwise known as the ‘group of death’.Joachim Low’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat by world champions France in their tournament-opener, courtesy of an own goal by the recalled Mats Hummels, before responding in resounding fashion with a 4-2 victory over European champions Portugal in a thrilling tie. Left wing-back Robin Gosens was the star for Germany in that fixture, while Kai Havertz also put in a key performance. Hungary, meanwhile, were six minutes away from a goalless draw with Portugal...
UEFABirmingham Star

Germany's Gundogan, Ruediger back training before England tie

Antonio Ruediger and Ilkay Gundogan returned for Germany's final training session on Monday before their Euro 2020 last-16 clash against England, with coach Joachim Loew expected to make changes to his starting line-up. Chelsea centre-back Ruediger had missed training on Sunday with a cold while Manchester City midfielder Gundogan was...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller will bounce back from Euro 2020

The last couple of days have been difficult for Bayern Munich players as France and Germany were knocked out of Euro 2020. Thomas Muller was one of the most frustrated and disappointed players after Germany lost against England at Wembley. The German forward was devastated after missing the golden opportunity that to score the equalizer, few minutes after England had taken the lead.
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

UEFA probes discrimination during Germany v Hungary Euro 2020 game

June 25 (Reuters) - UEFA is investigating "potential discriminatory incidents" which took place during Germany's 2-2 draw with Hungary in the European Championship, European soccer's governing body said on Friday. UEFA did not give details of the incidents at the match, which was played in Munich on Wednesday. UEFA said...
SportsPosted by
FanSided

England vs Germany: Predicted lineups for Euro 2020 round of 16 tie

A mouth-watering clash awaits us on Tuesday evening, as Germany and England face off in the Euro 2020 round of 16. England were far from their best during the Euro 2020 group stage, but still managed to secure top spot in Group D. The Three Lions go into their round of 16 clash against Germany as slight favourites. But Joachim Löw’s side will no doubt give them a hard-fought battle on Tuesday evening.
UEFA90min.com

Manuel Neuer on Germany's UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 tie against England

The Germany goalkeeper speaks to EURO2020.com looking ahead to a massive fixture at Wembley. Perhaps the most recognisable face in Germany's UEFA EURO 2020 squad, Bayern München goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will hope to keep a low profile when his side take on England at Wembley in the round of 16.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Early exit for German players at Euro 2020

After a disappointing night for the French contingent at Bayern Munich on Monday, the German players also face heartbreak in Euro 2020. Germany exited the tournament with a 2-0 defeat against England at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Even though Germany started the game well, they failed to regain proper control...
Soccerkdal610.com

Soccer-England go with three-man defence, Germany start with Werner in attack

LONDON (Reuters) -England coach Gareth Southgate opted for a three-man defence for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 Round of 16 game against Germany, with Harry Maguire keeping his place alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker with the aim of nullifying the threat of Germany’s marauding wing backs. The 3-4-3 formation, also deployed...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich join the race to sign Sergio Ramos

Earlier this month, Sergio Ramos confirmed that he will be leaving Real Madrid after 16 years once his contract expires at the end of June. Despite being 35, Ramos will not be short of offers. The Spaniard will be linked with top clubs in Europe, including Bayern Munich. According to...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: Who are Germany's penalty takers and what is their record like?

When it comes to penalties, Germany are held in incredibly high regard. Their players, it seems, are faultless in their ability to dispatch from 12 yards, with their coolness under pressure always cited for their success in shootouts. In the last decade, Germany have taken part in just one penalty...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

No contact between Borussia Dortmund and Lazio over Julian Brandt transfer

Despite rumors surrounding Julian Brandt’s exit from the Westfalenstadion, Borussia Dortmund have not yet received any enquiries from Lazio or any other clubs. Julian Brandt’s name continues to circle amongst the maelstrom of rumors surrounding Borussia Dortmund this summer. It was initially noted that Lazio were looking to make a move for Brandt, who has been out of form this season for Die Schwarzgelben, with incoming manager Maurizio Sarri very interested in signing the player.