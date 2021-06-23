Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, MA

Psst! Eric Carle Fans Are Putting His Books In Their Windows To Celebrate His Birthday

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle died last month at the age of 91 years old, and his fans have come up with a lovely way to honor his memory. People are celebrating Carle’s birthday on June 25 with a sweet tribute. A way to remind each other of the enduring joy both children and adults continue to get from his books. He will live on in those pages, and we will continue to remember him well.

www.romper.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northampton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Northampton, MA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Art#The Eric Carle Team#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump company's CFO surrenders ahead of expected criminal tax charges

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first charges from a criminal investigation. Weisselberg, who helped run Trump's real estate empire during his presidency, entered a...
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.