Psst! Eric Carle Fans Are Putting His Books In Their Windows To Celebrate His Birthday
Beloved children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle died last month at the age of 91 years old, and his fans have come up with a lovely way to honor his memory. People are celebrating Carle’s birthday on June 25 with a sweet tribute. A way to remind each other of the enduring joy both children and adults continue to get from his books. He will live on in those pages, and we will continue to remember him well.www.romper.com