Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Groups worries about impact of Asheville's property tax increase on communities of color

By WLOS staff
my40.tv
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s Racial Justice Coalition is upset with the property tax increase that was passed Tuesday night by city council. Next year’s city budget includes a 2-cent property tax rate increase. City staff had worked since the previous council meeting to bring that down from a 3-cent rate increase. But Rob Thomas, community liaison for the Racial Justice Coalition, said it’s still concerning.

my40.tv
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations#Color#Tax Rate#Groups#Wlos#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...