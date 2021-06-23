It’s Time to Remember Weathervanes—One of America’s Oldest Crafts
Combining functionality, technique, and personal and political expression, weathervanes have been a part of the American folk art canon since the field emerged approximately a century ago. These building toppers were displayed in the nation’s first major survey of Americana, staged by the Newark Museum between 1930 and 1932. And in 1965, just four years after its opening, the American Folk Art Museum presented “Turning in the Wind: Weathervanes and Whirligigs” to the public.www.architecturaldigest.com