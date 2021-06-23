It’s Time to Remember Weathervanes—One of America’s Oldest Crafts

When Bonobos founder Andy Dunn and his wife, Manuela Zoninsein, purchased their three-bedroom New York City apartment on the historic Great Jones Street, they knew that creating an open floor plan was paramount. After all, they both have big families (hers Brazilian and his American, Indian, and Scandinavian) and love to play host. Plus, after welcoming their first child, Izzo, in October of 2020, moving into a bigger home with fewer walls made sense. The couple, therefore, gave their trusted friend, New York interior designer Becky Shea, a call and, suffice to say, she delivered. “I created the layout with the sole purpose of entertaining in mind,” explains Shea, who also outfitted the pair’s previous apartment in Greenwich Village. “What was fun about working with Becky on our last home and again on this one is that she has a good sense of our aesthetic,” Zoninsein says. That aesthetic includes a deep appreciation for Brazilian modernism, which is undoubtedly evident in this second abode.