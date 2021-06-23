Cancel
The Inside Story Behind Dior’s Latest Runway Set Design

By Madeleine Lucke l
architecturaldigest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 500-meter-long runway, 400 lights, 200 fireworks, and 55 musicians. One might think that those numbers capture every stunning element that made Dior’s latest cruise show—located in Athens, Greece—a success. And yet, to do so would be to overlook the artistic focus that was the set design’s fitting linchpin. That visual effort may have first stemmed from the mind of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, but it was Roman artist Pietro Ruffo who helped bring it to true, detail-oriented, life.

