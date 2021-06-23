Cancel
Celebrities

'AGT' Pranked Sofia Vergara Into Thinking She Shot Simon Cowell With an Arrow

By Jacklyn Krol
Mix 103.9
Mix 103.9
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Simon Cowell and America's Got Talent pranked Sofia Vergara into believing that she shot her fellow judge with an arrow. After judging for the first time last season, Vergara has been notably petrified of danger acts. On the Tuesday (June 22) episode of AGT, Cowell decided to prank her by enlisting former contestants Ryan and Amberlynn Stock. Previously, during the Season 11 live shows, Amberlynn accidentally shot Ryan with a crossbow during a stunt gone wrong.

wsrkfm.com
Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9

Oneonta, NY
