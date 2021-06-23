‘AGT’ Pranked Sofia Vergara Into Thinking She Shot Simon Cowell With an Arrow

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the June 29 episode of America's Got Talent. Look away until you catch up!. Many of us have a hankering for celebrity news, and when you combine those people with ones who love a good bit of romance, you end up with a lot of folks who go crazy for any and all details they can get about the relationships of famous folk. This is especially true when it comes to stories about celebrity proposals (which can often be rather elaborate affairs), and now America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara has shared the beautiful story behind husband Joe Manganiello's proposal for the first time.