Five supplement ingredient trends set to dominate 2021
Demand for quality dietary supplements has been rising steadily for years but exploded in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic spurred millions to seek out supplements that support immune function1 and propelled a sea change in the way consumers think about pre-emptively safeguarding their health. New reporting indicates that a full 86 percent of Americans are now taking dietary supplements, but they’re not all seeking the same products. While immune support matters across demographics, different generations are also in search of supplements that address specific wellness concerns. Baby Boomers want products that promote strong bones, healthy aging and cognitive function, while millennials are seeking natural ways to increase mental stamina, combat anxiety and reduce the impact of stress.www.naturalproductsinsider.com