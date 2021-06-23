Wellness Wednesday: How To Stop Stressing
Sponsored by Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Healthcare System. In many ways, we can become so stressed out in our lives that we lose sight of our authentic selves. According to Lauren English, a licensed professional counselor and business development representative with Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Healthcare, stresses in our lives put a toll on our physical and mental health. This is because we usually shift our focus to another source of stress once we solve one problem– we are constantly putting out fires.www.aymag.com