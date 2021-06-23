Wellness Wednesday: How To Stop Stressing

You’re trying to concentrate, but your mind is wandering or you’re easily distracted. What happened to the laser-sharp focus you once enjoyed? According to Harvard scientists, your mind wanders 47% of the time. And when you stray, you pay. When you’re worried about an unfinished project or an upcoming performance review, it makes you more stressed and unhappy than if you stayed in the here and now. When your mind wanders too much, it stresses you out and prevents you from your best performance at work. The worst part is it can lead to brain fog and job burnout.