Buffalo Chip Announces More Bands for Motorcycle Rally 2021

By Danny V
Posted by 
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More band announcements have emerged from the Buffalo Chip concert headquarters and we've got a little bit of everything on this round of announcements. Classic rockers REO Speedwagon have confirmed and will be a rally favorite with over 40 million records sold and 13 Top 40 hits. They will play Monday night, August 9.

kxrb.com
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
