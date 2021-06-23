Dickson City man who filmed child using sex toy sentenced

A Dickson City man who filmed a 9-year-old boy using a sex toy will spend at least two years in state prison. Kevin Cortazar, 37, currently in Lackawanna County Prison, was sentenced to two years to 28 months Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola at a virtual hearing after he pleaded guilty in March to endangering the welfare of children, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop and give information charges.