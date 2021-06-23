Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickson City, PA

Dickson City man who filmed child using sex toy sentenced

Scranton Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Dickson City man who filmed a 9-year-old boy using a sex toy will spend at least two years in state prison. Kevin Cortazar, 37, currently in Lackawanna County Prison, was sentenced to two years to 28 months Wednesday by Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola at a virtual hearing after he pleaded guilty in March to endangering the welfare of children, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop and give information charges.

www.thetimes-tribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
Dickson City, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Dickson City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Dickson City, PA
Government
County
Lackawanna County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Toy#Film#The Times Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.