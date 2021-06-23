Cancel
Citrus County, FL

Campbell sentenced to life, avoids return to death row for father's 2010 murder

By Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn William Campbell was spared a return to death row for the murder of his father almost 11 years ago inside their Inverness home. During Campbell’s resentencing the afternoon of Wednesday, June 23, Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard “Ric” Howard ordered the 47-year-old to spend the rest of his life in state prison for the Aug. 10, 2010, premeditated murder of 68-year-old John Henry “Jack” Campbell.

www.chronicleonline.com
