Video Games

That’s One Way To Dodge Nintendo’s Lawyers

By Ethan Gach
Kotaku
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, a plant-based thriller about defrauding the federal government, is out with a new update today that adds more hats to the Switch version of the game, including one that definitely looks nothing like a Yoshi egg. “Today Graffiti Games and Snoozy Kazoo added new hats...

kotaku.com
Video Games
Forbes

Where’s E3’s Lost Console, The Nintendo Switch Pro?

E3 has come and gone, and with it, not a whisper of something that many people thought would be making its debut: the Nintendo Switch Pro. The Nintendo Switch is five years old now, and that’s getting toward old age for any piece of hardware. As such, it’s been reported that a refresh is coming, a Switch Pro that will allow 4K gameplay when docked, have an OLED screen and have other power upgrades (though none that will take it to PS5/Series X level).
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Death's Gambit: Afterlife Will Be Released On Nintendo Switch

Serenity Forge reveals this past week in the middle of all the gaming streams that Death's Gambit: Afterlife will be released on Nintendo Switch. Following the success of its initial release, the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch with several new features and changes to make it new and different for old and new players. This includes reworked movement, fine-tuned encounters, new bosses, levels, and more in the finer details that the team hasn't revealed yet. The release doesn't have a date yet, but you can check out the latest trailer below.
Video GamesInverse

Metroid Dread exposes Nintendo's biggest flaw in one surprising way

Exposes Nintendo's biggest flaw in one surprising way. amiibo reminds us of the struggles of being a Nintendo collector. Nintendo makes some of the most joyous, beloved products of all time. Not many companies can collectively make the internet lose its mind at the mere mention of certain characters or franchises. Nintendo has come a long way since the dark days of the Wii U, thanks to its successful Switch system that has sold around 80 million units. For the most part, Nintendo is in a fantastic spot right now.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch May Be Getting Some of Nintendo Game Boy Advance's Best Games Soon

It looks like Nintendo Switch is getting some of Nintendo Game Boy Advance's best games soon. The Nintendo Game Boy family of consoles have some incredible games, many of which are stranded on the family of handheld consoles. However, it looks like three great games from this era of Nintendo are coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and possibly other modern platforms, courtesy of Konami.
Video GamesLima News

Nintendo’s latest reveal

For the second year in a row, the pandemic thwarted plans for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, the video game trade show colloquially known as E3, to stage its annual event at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This year’s four-day, online-only gala was low on video game razzmatazz. At least it was until Nintendo brought the charm with its “WarioWare” party game and a preview of its sequel to “The Legend of Zelda” masterpiece, “Breath of the Wild.”
Video GamesTVOvermind

Everything Announced at Nintendo’s E3 Presentation

The last day of E3 gave Nintendo 40 minutes worth of announcements detailing expansions, future game releases, and much more to come to the Nintendo Switch (not the Nintendo Switch Pro, because that still doesn’t exist). Many waited patiently in hopes of getting any news about a potential Nintendo Switch Pro, but unfortunately, Nintendo did not let those down easy as there wasn’t a single mention about a new Switch console. While this was to be expected, we all still held out some bit of hope for any announcement, much to our own disappointment. The good news is that Nintendo di, in fact, show off a little bit from the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which seemed to satisfy most fans. So, what exactly did Nintendo announce in their E3 presentation this year?
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Legend of Mana's Nintendo Connections

A classic PlayStation RPG is now out on Switch, and it has some intriguing ties to The Legend of Zelda, Mario, EarthBound, and more. While the Mana series started off on Nintendo platforms, beginning life on the Game Boy and Super Nintendo, it had a Sony phase starting in the late ‘90s with 1999’s Legend of Mana. Now, 22 years later, Legend of Mana is actually out on Nintendo systems, coming to the Switch in a gorgeous remastered form. We have a full written review up for you to check out. There’s more detail there, but if you want the cliff notes: it’s a very unique and interesting game with gorgeous art and a god-tier soundtrack. The plot structure is weird and maybe the combat’s just okay, but I highly recommend Legend of Mana. It’s great.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Nintendo responds to Breath of the Wild sequel’s comparisons to Majora’s Mask

Remember that time in 2019 when Eiji Aonuma mentioned the sequel to Breath of the Wild will be darker than Majora’s Mask? Well, we now have more clarification. After the E3 Nintendo Direct earlier this week, Nintendo Treehouse hosts Nate Bihldorff and Bill Trinen took time to talk about the exciting sequel with IGN reporters in an interview.
Video GamesPopular Science

Nintendo Switch vs. Lite: Which of Nintendo’s handheld gaming consoles should you buy?

With the discontinuation of the PlayStation Vita in 2019 and its own 3DS in 2020, Nintendo’s Switch line of consoles became the only truly portable console on the market. While mobile games are currently thriving on smartphones and tablets, iOS and Android can only capture a fraction of the experience offered by Nintendo’s Switch. Classic, well-known game series like Super Mario Bros. and Mario Kart have mobile versions, but the options, pay structure, and smoothness of gameplay leave a lot to be desired for many gamers. Players looking for games with deep, Day-One content and dozens of hours of gameplay don’t consider the mobile vs. Switch debate, but rather the Nintendo Switch vs. Lite debate.
Video GamesBakersfield Californian

Nintendo Download: Let’s-a Golf!

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005347/en/. Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Mario Golf: Super Rush – Hit the green with up to four players locally* or online** and golf with friends from the Super Mario series like...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Here’s what’s coming to Nintendo Switch this week

Nintendo has shared the full lineup of new titles coming to Nintendo Switch over the next seven days. This week sees the return of Mario Golf with Super Rush. Take part in several modes from Standard Golf to Speed Golf as numerous Mario characters, including Peach, Yoshi, Wario, and more. There’s also an Adventure Mode in which players will enroll their Mii at Bonny Greens country club and then rise through the ranks as they take on other characters and powerful bosses.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Nintendo Are Discontinuing Splatoon 2’s Online Lounge

The Splatoon franchise has always been a unique entry into the online gaming world – a family-friendly third-person shooter with a focus on creation rather than destruction. 2017’s Splatoon 2 was certainly a distinct upgrade on the original, though a bit too close to its predecessor at times. Now, Nintendo are making a few changes to the way that online matchmaking works.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Worms Rumble lands the shots on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass and Nintendo Switch

We’re all for change but that doesn’t mean we’re sure that the iconic Worms needed a move from the standard turn-based gameplay which saw it fare so well for years. But that’s what happened when Worms Rumble released on PC and PlayStation back in 2020 as real-time action found its way into the series. It worked though, so well in fact that it’s time for more gamers to experience it. Welcome Worms Rumble to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch – and yes, this is another that makes the most of the power of Xbox Game Pass for good measure.
Video Gamespsu.com

Tetris Effect Connected Multiplayer Beta Out Now For Everyone To Download On PS4

Enhance Games has announced that the Tetris Effect Connected Multiplayer Beta client is now available to download on the PlayStation Store for PS4 players to sample. Since it’s online-based you’ll need a PlayStation Plus subscription to take part in the Beta, and it’s available until July 5. To download it, head over to the PlayStation Store here and scroll down the page to where the beta link is.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Surprise PS5 Version of CrossCode Out Now

To the surprise of many, CrossCode has been treated to a native PlayStation 5 version that is available right now. Head on over to the PS Store and you'll be able to purchase the current-gen edition for £15.99/$19.99, but concrete details are very scarce at the time of writing. What fans have worked out is that the game offers a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade, but you won't be able to transfer your save between the two consoles. The download is also only 569MB, which is sort of insane when you consider the PS4 version is 3.29GB.