That’s One Way To Dodge Nintendo’s Lawyers

The last day of E3 gave Nintendo 40 minutes worth of announcements detailing expansions, future game releases, and much more to come to the Nintendo Switch (not the Nintendo Switch Pro, because that still doesn’t exist). Many waited patiently in hopes of getting any news about a potential Nintendo Switch Pro, but unfortunately, Nintendo did not let those down easy as there wasn’t a single mention about a new Switch console. While this was to be expected, we all still held out some bit of hope for any announcement, much to our own disappointment. The good news is that Nintendo di, in fact, show off a little bit from the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which seemed to satisfy most fans. So, what exactly did Nintendo announce in their E3 presentation this year?