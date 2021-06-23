Update on the latest sports

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The 2022 NHL Winter Classic® will feature the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 1, 2022, outdoors at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced today. Ticket and broadcast information for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic® will be released at a future date. The outdoor game, originally scheduled for New Year’s Day 2021, will mark the second NHL regular-season outdoor game for both the Wild and the Blues. The game continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year, with the 2022 edition marking the 14-year anniversary of the first NHL Winter Classic® in Buffalo. The New Year’s Day matchup will be the Wild’s first NHL Winter Classic and second NHL regular-season outdoor game, with their previous such matchup coming in the 2016 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™, a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 21, 2016. For more information about the game, to receive alerts when ticket information becomes available and to enter for a chance to win tickets to the 2022 NHL Winter Classic®, please visit wild.com/winterclassic. Target Field is home to the Minnesota Twins and one of the premier sporting and entertainment venues in the Upper Midwest. The venue was named Sports Facility of the Year in 2011 by the Sports Business Journal and was recognized as having the best game day experience in all of sports by ESPN the Magazine in 2010. Since opening in 2010, Target Field has hosted Major League Baseball’s Postseason (2010, 2019 and 2020) and All-Star Game (2014), multiple sporting events including Minnesota prep tournaments, an international soccer match (2016), NCAA football games (2017 and 2019), and several concerts and music festivals. Today’s announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman from Tampa Bay prior to Game 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup® Final, which features the Montreal Canadiens against the Tampa Bay Lightning. ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports are the NHL’s broadcast partners for the 2021-22 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Dates and locations for additional NHL events taking place during the 2021-22 season will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and information on all of the NHL’s events at nhl.com/events.