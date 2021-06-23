Update on the latest sports

Cancel
MLB

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have hired Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to be their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The hiring was first reported...

NHLNHL

Blues, Wild to meet in 2022 NHL Winter Classic

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Monday that the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild will meet in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2022 at Target Field - home of the Minnesota Twins. The teams were originally expected to meet in the outdoor game in 2021, but the...
NHLPosted by
247Sports

How former Michigan hockey players fared in the NHL this season

With the shortened 2020-21 NHL season reaching its end with this week's Stanley Cup Finals we took a look at how former Michigan hockey players have fared so far in the regular season and postseason. In total, 21 former Wolverines appeared in the NHL this season, ranging from All-Star caliber players to rookies just cutting their teeth into the league.
NHLnevadasportsnet.com

Pro sports breakdown: NBA playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup finals

Today on NSN Daily we are breaking down the Phoenix Suns having a 3-1 lead over the Clippers, the Milwaukee Bucks having a 2-1 edge over the Atlanta Hawks and the Stanley Cup Finals that kicks off tonight in Tampa Bay. WATCH the video above for more!
NHLWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Kraken announce temporary AHL affiliation deal in North Carolina

Kraken general manager Ron Francis on Monday, June 28, downplayed the fact his team will play its debut season with its top farm affiliate on the opposite coast from where it eventually plans to have one next year. Having an American Hockey League affiliate in close geographic proximity is generally...
NHLmix108.com

Minnesota Wild to Play in 2022 NHL Winter Classic at Target Field

Target Field was built first and foremost for baseball and it is one of the best places to watch a game in all of Major League Baseball. However, it's also a great venue for a variety of other things and in 2022 we'll see how well it does hosting an NHL hockey game.
Environmentcanescountry.com

Storm Advisory 6/28/21: NHL News, Daily Links, Roundup & Scoreboard Update

Game One: Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning 8:00pm (NBCSN) Official Stanley Cup Final preview: Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, can the Canadiens fend off the current champs? [NHL]. Montreal Canadiens bettors are one step closer to their jackpot. [ESPN]. Every team and fanbase has had their issues with...
NHL977rocks.com

Tampa Bay takes Game One of Cup final

The Tampa Bay Lightning took Game One of their Stanley Cup Playoff Series with a 5-1 victory last night over the Montreal Canadiens. Nikita Kucherov scored twice and had an assist to lead the defending Stanley Cup champions. Game Two is Wednesday in Florida. The Los Angeles Clippers held off...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tampa Bay hosts Montreal with 1-0 series lead

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -219, Canadiens +178; over/under is 5. STANLEY CUP FINAL: Lightning lead series 1-0 BOTTOM...
NHLminnesotasnewcountry.com

Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Wins 2021 ‘Top Rookie’ Trophy

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov has won the Calder Trophy given to the top rookie in the National Hockey League. Kaprizov becomes the first player in Wild franchise history to win this award. The 24-year old had 51 points which includes 27 goals in the 2021 season. Kaprizov had 2...
NHLkduz.com

After 2021 Cancelled…Wild get 2022 Outdoor Game

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The 2022 NHL Winter Classic® will feature the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 1, 2022, outdoors at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced today. Ticket and broadcast information for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic® will be released at a future date. The outdoor game, originally scheduled for New Year’s Day 2021, will mark the second NHL regular-season outdoor game for both the Wild and the Blues. The game continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year, with the 2022 edition marking the 14-year anniversary of the first NHL Winter Classic® in Buffalo. The New Year’s Day matchup will be the Wild’s first NHL Winter Classic and second NHL regular-season outdoor game, with their previous such matchup coming in the 2016 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series™, a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 21, 2016. For more information about the game, to receive alerts when ticket information becomes available and to enter for a chance to win tickets to the 2022 NHL Winter Classic®, please visit wild.com/winterclassic. Target Field is home to the Minnesota Twins and one of the premier sporting and entertainment venues in the Upper Midwest. The venue was named Sports Facility of the Year in 2011 by the Sports Business Journal and was recognized as having the best game day experience in all of sports by ESPN the Magazine in 2010. Since opening in 2010, Target Field has hosted Major League Baseball’s Postseason (2010, 2019 and 2020) and All-Star Game (2014), multiple sporting events including Minnesota prep tournaments, an international soccer match (2016), NCAA football games (2017 and 2019), and several concerts and music festivals. Today’s announcement was made by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman from Tampa Bay prior to Game 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup® Final, which features the Montreal Canadiens against the Tampa Bay Lightning. ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports are the NHL’s broadcast partners for the 2021-22 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Dates and locations for additional NHL events taking place during the 2021-22 season will be announced when available. Fans can sign up for news and information on all of the NHL’s events at nhl.com/events.
NHLPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Nashville Predators to Host 2022 NHL Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium

NEW YORK (June 28, 2021) – The National Hockey League announced today information for the 2022 NHL Winter Classic®, the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend and the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™. The events were officially announced today by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman from Tampa prior to Game 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup® Final, which will feature the Montreal Canadiens against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports).
NHLAwful Announcing

ESPN’s Chris Fowler and John Buccigross to host NHL-produced expansion draft and entry draft coverage

While we haven’t yet hit the 2021-22 NHL season where ESPN’s full rightsholder coverage officially starts, the Worldwide Leader has been making their presence felt with a number of hiring announcements. And now, they’re going to have a significant presence in coverage of both of the 2021 NHL expansion draft (for the incoming Seattle Kraken) and the 2021 NHL entry draft. Both of those broadcasts will be produced by the NHL’s original productions team, and will air on ESPN2 (as well as Sportsnet and associated over-the-top streaming service SN Now in Canada); we’ve seen ESPN pick up some NHL broadcasts from others in the past, so that’s not new. But what’s interestingly different about this announcement is the amount of ESPN talent involved, including hosts Chris Fowler (for the expansion draft) and John Buccigross (for round one of the entry draft). Here’s more from a NHL.com release:
NHLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

2021 NHL playoffs: How Blackhawks fans can watch the Stanley Cup Final

After a typically unpredictable slate of games in the NHL playoffs, the two teams left standing are the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning. As the last team in the North Division to make the postseason, the Canadiens battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the first round against the No. 1 seed Toronto Maple Leafs to advance with three straight wins. The Habs then swept the Winnipeg Jets in the second round and defeated the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-2, in the semifinals.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Former Chicago Blackhawks superstar joins ESPN as analyst

Chris Chelios is one of the greatest defensemen in the history of the sport. He is also one of the best in the history of the Chicago Blackhawks as they were lucky enough to have him for nine seasons. He went to the Hall of Fame as he scored 185 goals with 763 assists for 948 points. He was also a brilliant defensive defenseman as well. Now, he is going to take his talents to the broadcast booth at this point in his life.
NHLbleachernation.com

ESPN Announces Full Broadcasting Roster for NHL Coverage

Hold on. I need to set the mood. On Tuesday morning, ESPN announced their full broadcasting roster for their new-look NHL coverage. With the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC will no longer be the home of the NHL. Beginning with the Seattle Expansion Draft, ESPN and Turner Sports/TNT will be the joint-broadcasting homes of the league for the next seven seasons.