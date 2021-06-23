Longtime LCU dean retires

Dr. Susan Blassingame, English professor, mentor, and dean of the J.E. and Eileen Hancock College of Liberal Arts at Lubbock Christian University has announced her retirement. After a 28-year career in LCU’s Department of Humanities, Blassingame retired following the 2020-21 academic year. As the Chair of the Humanities department, she led the department to gain numbers of majors, and later as Dean of the J.E. and Eileen Hancock College of Liberal Arts, she launched the campus-wide yearly Critical Thinking Initiatives, focusing on such topics as “Thinking Critically about Poverty” and “Thinking Critically about Success.”