Matthew McConaughey has the best favorability numbers of any potential Texas gubernatorial challenger

Voting in New York City's Democratic primary for mayor finished a week ago, but the election nonetheless just took a dramatic turn. Allocation of second-choice votes — a key feature of the ranked-choice voting system that New York is using for the first time — has propelled former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia from a distant third place all the way to a close second, only two points behind the leader, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. With approximately 125,000 absentee ballots yet to be counted — more than eight times the margin between Adams and Garcia — a stunning upset is still possible.