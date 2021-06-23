Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Common Threads welcomes Chef Anita Lo to national board

By PRWeb
Times Union
 7 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Common Threads, a national nonprofit organization that provides cooking and nutrition education to children in under-resourced communities with a focus on cultural diversity, today announced the appointment of Anita Lo, a Michelin star chef, to its national board of directors. “Chef Lo has been...

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Education#Restaurants#Diversity And Inclusion#New York City#Food Drink#Charity#Michelin#Prweb#The National Board#Common Threads#Chinese American#Asian#French#Columbia University#Ecole Ritz Escoffier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Crossroads welcomes Dr. Ashish Jha to board of directors

PROVIDENCE, RI—Crossroads Rhode Island, the state’s leading provider of housing and services for those experiencing homelessness, recently welcomed Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University to its board of directors. Dr. Jha, a globally recognized expert on health policy and pandemic preparedness, has...
Ridgefield, CThamlethub.com

Lounsbury House Welcomes Amanda Gabbard-McGuirk to Board of Directors

Lounsbury House is proud to welcome Amanda Gabbard-McGuirk as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Amanda and her husband Michael relocated to Ridgefield nearly a year ago after calling New York City home for more than two decades. Executive Director Suzanne Brennan was excited to share that “Amanda has a natural affinity for people and events with a diverse background in entertainment as makeup artist and beauty expert with top salons/spas, celebrity photographers, and television networks.”
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Tommy Nobis Center welcomes new board members

The Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, recently elected Patricia J. Royak, G. Thomas Balas Jr. and Judge Sonja N. Brown to their board of directors. Patricia "Pat" J. Royak is CEO of Royak Consulting and a seasoned global executive...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Vivera Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Shawn Ray to Ambassador Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company, has welcomed Mr. Shawn Ray to the Company's Ambassador Board. Mr. Ray will not only bring immense value through his expertise in health and fitness, but through his wide community reach, and valued insight into the wellness sector.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Lashaun Turner

Foodie: CEA-LO L.A, with Chef Christopher Montgomery

Christopher Montgomery (Chef Chris) grew up in the Bronx, New York, where his passion for cooking was first ignited, in the kitchen, side by side with his adoptive father. After some turbulent years in the street life and the death of his adoptive father when he was just 14, Christopher embarked on a journey that would turn his life around forever.
RestaurantsStamford Advocate

Crimson Cup's Greg Ubert Talks 30 Years of U.S. Café Culture, Award-winning Coffee and Sustainability on Business First Newsmakers Podcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Columbus Business First Reporter Dan Eaton recently interviewed Greg Ubert, Founder and President of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, for the paper's Newsmakers podcast. They talked about the evolutions of the specialty coffee business over the past 30 years, how the Covid-19 pandemic affected...
Rancho Mirage, CApalmspringslife.com

Dr. Wendy Roberts, M.D., F.A.A.D.

Dr. Wendy Roberts and the newest Superficial Radiation Device for skin cancer treatment. Award-winning Stanford University Trained double board certified dermatologist and diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology, Dr. Wendy Roberts trained in three specialties — surgery, dermatology, and pathology — she brings a unique set of skills to her solo private practice in Rancho Mirage. Dr. Roberts, has gained national recognition for being a Master Dermatologist, Key opinion leader, Innovator and caring Clinician.
BusinessStanly News & Press

Pee Dee Electric CEO elected to national board

Pee Dee Electric CEO and Executive Vice President Donald Spivey has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). The NRECA board is responsible for advancing electric cooperative business and policy priorities on behalf of 900 electric co-ops serving 42 million...
Swimming & SurfingTimes Union

Yale Schwarzman Center Welcomes U.S. Sports Envoy for Skateboarding Dr. Neftalie Williams as Visiting Fellow in Race, Culture & Community

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. The first U.S. Sports Envoy for Skateboarding, Neftalie Williams, PhD, recently accepted a role at Yale University’s new center for student life and the arts. Over the next year, Williams will be conducting research and forging connections through Yale Schwarzman Center as the organization’s Visiting Fellow in Race, Culture & Community.
Charitiesmetroatlantaceo.com

Second Helpings Welcomes One New and One Returning Member to Board of Directors

Two individuals with strong finance experience are joining the Second Helpings Board of Directors. Both are residents of Hilton Head Island. Andy Cook re-joins the Second Helpings board after previously serving as a board member from 2014 until 2019, including service as vice president from 2017-2019. He chaired the 2017 Second Helpings’ Share the Bounty fundraiser. Cook’s grandmother-in-law was the first executive director of Second Helpings, so he has a long-time association with the organization.
AgricultureKansas Public Radio

Conversations: Farmer Lee Jones, "The Chef's Garden: A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables - With Recipes"

On this edition of Conversations, Farmer Lee Jones talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Chef’s Garden: A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables—with Recipes.” Jones provides veggies to the top chefs in the world, and was the first farmer to win a James Beard Award. He is an expert in sustainable farming, innovative planting and harvesting techniques, and one of the most trusted names in vegetables.
Food & Drinkscelebrityaccess.com

The Chef’s Table At National Arts Centre Returns For 2021

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccessThe Chef’s Table at the National Arts Centre will make its return this year, bringing live music and food cooked by some of the leading chefs in Canada to the terrace of the NAC’s newly renovated 1 Elgin (formerly Le Café). The multi-night event, produced by a partnership between...
Greenwich, CTgreenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich United Way Welcomes New Members to Board of Directors at Annual Meeting

The Greenwich United Way (GUW) Board of Directors Annual Meeting was held on June 16 at Burning Tree Country Club in Greenwich, CT. Members of the organization’s staff and Board welcomed seven new Board members: Jeffrey Coviello, Kristina Gabelli, Carey Wunsch Giannetti, Alyssa Keleshian, Patrick Kerney, Cory Anne Logan and Karin McShane. Mario Forlini was named Board Chair and former Board Chair Eileen Kim transitioned to the GUW Advisory Board.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jackass’s Steve-O is in Colombia for illegal medical treatment in the United States

The controversial actor is undergoing an illegal procedure in the United States as he is suffering from a degenerative disease. Stephen Gilchrist Glover, better known by his nickname Steve-O, is best remembered for his career on the show. Jackass, where along with the rest of the cast they dared to do all kinds of feats that many of their viewers would not be able to even imagine.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

Baha Mar Welcomes Celebrity Chef Marcus Samuelsson's Newest Restaurant: Marcus At Baha Mar Fish Chop House

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas and home to celebrated brands Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood, today announces the latest addition to its impressive culinary portfolio, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House with six-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Marcus Samuelsson at the helm. Debuting on July 12, Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House is a celebration of Chef Marcus Samuelsson's passion for exploring flavors, from finding the freshest Bahamian ingredients and local seafood to sharing his latest take on comfort food classics.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
Lincoln, NEstrictly-business.com

The Bridge Behavioral Health Welcomes New Board Members

The Bridge Behavioral Health (thebridgenebraska.org) is welcoming seven new board members starting in July. This dynamic group includes: Dave Dermann, Bryan Health; George Dungan, Lancaster County Public Defender; Dr. Claire Haag, Pioneer Greens Dentistry; Cathy Kottwitz, Guiderock Commercial Realty, LLC; John Laflin, Pinnacle Bank; Kayla Meyer, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce; and Mario Racicot, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Hiker Finds an Unusual Pub in a Tiny Village in the Mountains

A man was hiking and saw a pub in a tiny village in the mountains. He decided to go in but what happened next left him bewildered. One day, a hiker was enjoying a time out in the evening after hiking in a nearby mountain. He saw an unusual pub sitting in the middle of a tiny village in the mountains, so he thought about going in to see what it was about.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

The Longstanding Best Steak House, An Old-School, Cafeteria-Style Restaurant In Minnesota, Has Served Great Food For Decades

Where do you go when you want a tasty steak in a cozy, no-frills atmosphere? There are plenty of choices all over Minnesota. In the past, we’ve recommended Lindey’s as one of the best spots. But there are many others to consider as well, including the spot we’d like to suggest today. Best Steak House […] The post The Longstanding Best Steak House, An Old-School, Cafeteria-Style Restaurant In Minnesota, Has Served Great Food For Decades appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

"Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR"

On this edition of ST, our guest is the journalist and author Lisa Napoli, who joins to discuss her latest book, "Susan, Linda, Nina, & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR." It's a group biography of Susan Stamberg, Linda Wertheimer, Nina Totenberg, and Cokie Roberts: four women who fought sexism, challenged journalistic norms, covered decades of American and worldwide news, and did much more throughout their pioneering careers to build and establish National Public Radio. Indeed, these are four women whose voices have defined the sound of NPR, which first went on the air in 1971. Per The New York Times Book Review: "[This work] illuminates the terrifying, thrilling energy of NPR as a start-up.... The book is a lesson in how the fringe project of one generation becomes the mainstream of the next.... Napoli portrays the network's endearingly experimental, chaotic beginning." And please note that Public Radio Tulsa and Magic City Book will soon co-present a special, online-only "virtual event" with Ms. Napoli in connection with this book; the event will happen July 8th at 7pm, and tickets are required. (More info, including how to get tickets, is posted here.)