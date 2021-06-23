Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Is Andy Murray ready for Wimbledon 2021?

By LORENZO CIOTTI
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

2016 was a truly extraordinary year for British tennis player and former world number one Andy Murray. The strong champion reached the final at the Australian Open and at the Roland Garros, he won the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and triumphed in the home tournament at Wimbledon.

www.tennisworldusa.org
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Olympics#British#The Atp Tour#Queen#French#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Gold
News Break
Australian Open
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisThe Independent

Andy Murray drawn to face 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili on Wimbledon return

Andy Murray will make his Wimbledon return with a tricky-looking clash against 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili while teenage wild card Jack Draper has drawn defending champion Novak Djokovic. Murray is playing singles at the All England Club for the first time since his hip problems became acute in 2017 and...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Oscar Otte: Andy Murray is huge icon in our sport

German tennis player Oscar Otte showed his respect for Andy Murray ahead of their Wimbledon clash as he says the Briton is a "huge icon in the sport." Otte, ranked at No. 151 in the world, survived an epic first round match at Wimbledon as he edged out Arhur Rinderknech 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-7 (5) 13-12 (2): "When I watched his documentary when it came out, actually, I was crying.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Ashleigh Barty: "Can't wait to play Wimbledon"

Despite the good sensations experienced on the eve of the Roland Garros 2021 during training, Ashleigh Barty was unable to overcome the injury to her left flank and during the second round match against Magda Linette she was forced to withdrawal. The Australian champion did not participate in any preparation...
Tennismilwaukeesun.com

Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev takes 'revenge' against Struff

London [UK], June 30 (ANI): The World number two, Daniil Medvedev overcame a tricky first-round encounter as he opened his Wimbledon account with a 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(3) win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Tuesday. The second-seeded Russian breezed through the first two sets before Struff who knocked him out on...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Are You Willing to Do Whatever It Takes?

Injuries are common among tennis players. Even on the professional tour, the list is littered with names who have been forced to step aside from the tour because of injuries. In recent times, we have the likes of Juan Martin del Potro, Andy Murray, Bianca Andreescu, and even Roger Federer who have been waylaid with injuries.
TennisPosted by
UPI News

Wimbledon tennis: Bianca Andreescu upset, Novak Djokovic advances

June 30 (UPI) -- Women's No. 7 Bianca Andreescu was upset in the first round for a second-consecutive Grand Slam, while men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic continued his dominance with a second-round win at Wimbledon on Wednesday in London. France's Alize Cornet beat Andreescu in a straight-sets match, which lasted...
Tennisgwinnettprepsports.com

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon odds shorten with Stefanos Tsitsipas out

Novak Djokovic's odds of winning a sixth Wimbledon title continue to shorten as potential roadblocks fall by the wayside. The latest was No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic's opponent in the French Open final earlier this month, who dropped his opening Wimbledon match in straight sets to unseeded American Frances Tiafoe.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Draper's MATCH-POINT

The rain cripples the restart of Wimbledon 2021, but does not compromise the first victory of Novak Djokovic. The defending champion, who traditionally inaugurates the program on Center Court, after a decidedly complicated first set with Jack Dripper, finalist in the junior draw in 2018, solves the challenge in four sets with the final score of 4-6 6-1 6 -2 6-2 and passes the first round cut for the sixteenth time in his career.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'I still feel a big privilege that I'm actually able to...'

It is close and it will be Wimbledon again. The third slam of the year returns two years after the epic final of 2019 between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic won by the Serbian in five sets. Wimbledon is also the oldest tournament ever: it was 1877 and the spell has continued to this day, entertaining tennis fans from all over the world with its elegance combined with the attention to detail that has always distinguished the British tradition.
Wimbledon, NDsandiegouniontribune.com

Wimbledon Lookahead: Venus is into 2nd round for 20th time

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. Venus Williams is into the second round at Wimbledon for the 20th time, and her opponent Wednesday will be No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur, who lost only three games in her first-round win. The 41-year-old Williams is coming off her first match victory since February in the opening round. Williams’ sister, Serena, retired from her match Tuesday with a leg injury. On the men’s side, top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces Kevin Anderson in the first match on Centre Court. It’s a rematch of the 2018 final, which Djokovic won, and he has taken nine of their 11 meetings. Scotsman Andy Murray, coming off a victory in his first Wimbledon match in four years, faces Oscar Otte of Germany. American Frances Tiafoe, who upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round, plays Vasek Pospisil. There will be three all-American women’s matchups. Sloane Stephens, who beat two-time champion Petra Kvitova in the first round, will play lucky loser Kristie Ahn; No. 4 Sofia Kenin faces Madison Brengle; and No. 23 Madison Keys takes on Lauren Davis. There’s a heavy backlog in the schedule because of rain during the first two days of play.