Is Andy Murray ready for Wimbledon 2021?

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. Venus Williams is into the second round at Wimbledon for the 20th time, and her opponent Wednesday will be No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur, who lost only three games in her first-round win. The 41-year-old Williams is coming off her first match victory since February in the opening round. Williams’ sister, Serena, retired from her match Tuesday with a leg injury. On the men’s side, top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces Kevin Anderson in the first match on Centre Court. It’s a rematch of the 2018 final, which Djokovic won, and he has taken nine of their 11 meetings. Scotsman Andy Murray, coming off a victory in his first Wimbledon match in four years, faces Oscar Otte of Germany. American Frances Tiafoe, who upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round, plays Vasek Pospisil. There will be three all-American women’s matchups. Sloane Stephens, who beat two-time champion Petra Kvitova in the first round, will play lucky loser Kristie Ahn; No. 4 Sofia Kenin faces Madison Brengle; and No. 23 Madison Keys takes on Lauren Davis. There’s a heavy backlog in the schedule because of rain during the first two days of play.