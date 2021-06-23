Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Major Bid For Key Striker Target '100% Confirmed', New Centre-Back Option Emerges - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #13

By harryasiddall
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago

As well as your usual 'Harry Kane Round-Up', we've got fresh reports about a potential new centre-back target to wet your appetite.

Here's everything that's happened across the past 24 hours or so...

Arrivals

Harry Kane/Erling Haaland - Rumour Rating: 7/10

The wait for a goal at the European Championships goes on for Harry Kane, as does his wait for a new club...

However, after the news a few days ago of Manchester City's 'official' offer to Tottenham Hotspur, Fabrizio Romano has added a bit more to his breaking story.

He says it's '100% confirmed' that an official bid was made with a total value of £100 million - including players, not in addition. The identities of these player/s has not been revealed, but Spurs' stance was the same - Harry Kane is not for sale.

On the player's side, Harry Kane is not in 'advanced negotiations' with Manchester City over personal terms at the moment, with the player only focused on the European Championships.

Romano adds that after the tournament, there will be more updates. 'Personal terms' are not the key in the deal however, while the key is in fact between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur - which could have been predicted really.

This is obviously big news and further confirmation that Harry Kane is Manchester City's number one striker target this summer. This news does however, essentially go over old ground if you believed it on Monday, as you probably should have, and therefore can't get a particularly high rumour rating.

Some general striker reports - which briefly mentions Harry Kane - come from Rob Dawson at ESPN.

Manchester City are ready to wait another year to sign their ideal striker, IF negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane cannot be agreed.

They would revive this interest next summer alongside other options, which includes Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who has a buy-out clause in his contract which can be activated in 2022.

Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain are keen to sign a striker before the new season, but there is also confidence that the squad would be able to cope if a new goalscorer does not arrive.

Raphael Varane - Rumour Rating: 3/10

A fresh face!

It's always very therapeutic to not write about the same names everyday...

Coming directly from the Athletic, Chelsea and Manchester City have 'informal interest' in Real Madrid centre-back, Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman seems to be edging closer and closer to the exit door, but rivals Manchester United are, at this stage, the club most likely to try to do a deal.

It is further added that sources in Madrid believe a deal could be feasible for around £40 million to £45 million.

Even if a departure as high-profile of Aymeric Laporte occurs that may force Manchester City into the centre-back market, Raphael Varane is a player who seems destined for our local rivals, Manchester United.

Follow us on Twitter for live transfer updates: @City_Xtra

Community Policy
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
76
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Txiki Begiristain
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Real Madrid#Round Up#These Player S#Spurs#Espn#Borussia Dortmund#Frenchman#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Oleksandr Zinchenko Identifies "Most Difficult Days" In Football Life While Reflecting On Man City Defeat To Chelsea in Champions League

The Ukraine international has been enduring a relatively difficult period away at the European Championships, and reflected on his fatigue and a busy season with Pep Guardiola and the City squad last season. During a press conference this week, Oleksandr Zinchenko was asked whether his difficult and challenging season with...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Who do Tottenham turn to next as manager search continues?

Tottenham Hotspur's search for a new manager is becoming more desperate by the day after Paulo Fonseca and then Gennaro Gattuso were added to the lengthening list of coaches who've either rejected them or proved the wrong fit. With just a couple of weeks until the start of pre-season, Spurs...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Man City Plan For New Striker Approach Revealed in New Report

The current summer transfer window always had the potential to be unique from a financial perspective, as almost every club across the globe comes to terms with the monetary implications of the Covid-19 pandemic. For Manchester City, their primary summer targets are both at the very top-end in regards to...
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Man City Make Major Decision Over Harry Kane Transfer

Manchester City are willing to wait a year to sign Harry Kane if they cannot prise away the wantaway Tottenham Hotspur striker this summer, it has been claimed. It is understood that City bid £100m, plus players, for Kane earlier this week before it was turned down by Spurs - who are believed to want at least £150m for their talisman.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Keane: Spurs striker Kane distracted by Man Utd, Man City talk

Manchester United great Roy Keane says Harry Kane appears distracted after England's Euro stalemate with Scotland. Tottenham striker and main goal threat Kane failed to register a shot on target for the second time at Euro 2020, having also underwhelmed against Croatia. “He doesn't look up to speed," Keane said...
SoccerPosted by
CityXtra

Bundesliga Trio Target Man City Striker For Summer Transfer

The 22 year-old forward recently confirmed that he would not be returning to Vincent Kompany's RSC Anderlecht for a second season, after spending the last campaign on-loan with the Belgian outfit. Across 41 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht, Lukas Nmecha contributed to an impressive 21 goals and a further...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City offering up Jesus

Calvert-Lewin on Arsenal's wish list (The Telegraph) Chelsea make Moreno their Plan B (Fichajes) Chelsea have 'concrete interest' in Grealish (Football Insider) Newly promoted Premier League side Norwich City are interested in signing Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour on loan, The Athletic reports. The 20-year-old is expected to be temporarily sent...