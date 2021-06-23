Cancel
Critical cell process shown to be missing in humans

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with a unique cellular disorder are helping researchers understand a series of health complications better. For the first time, researchers led by Newcastle University, UK have identified a group of patients with neurological disease who lack a critical cell process called autophagy. The work is published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.

#Newcastle University#University Of Helsinki#The Cell#The Lily Foundation
