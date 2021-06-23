Critical cell process shown to be missing in humans

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The receptor tyrosine kinase c-Met is essential for embryonic development and tissue regeneration, as it promotes cell survival, proliferation, migration, and angiogenesis [1, 2]. The HGF/c-Met axis modulates several inflammatory-mediated diseases by acting on a wide variety of cells [3]. Nevertheless, studies on the role of c-Met in peripheral T cell functions are very limited, partly because we and others have reported negligible c-Met expression in naive T cells [2, 4]. Recently, we found that a fraction of murine cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes (CTLs) expressed c-Met (c-Met+ CTLs). We also demonstrated the presence of c-Met+ CTLs in mouse tumors [5] and central nervous system (CNS) autoimmunity models [6]. Interestingly, c-Met+ CTL populations arise only under conditions caused by a pathological microenvironment. Hence, this particular c-Met+ population is barely detectable in tumor-free [5] and naïve (preimmunized) mice [7], suggesting that c-Met+ T cells are able to expand only after activation or in pathological settings. Based on these findings, we wondered whether c-Met expression can be induced on CD4+ T lymphocytes from human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) upon T cell receptor (TCR) triggering.