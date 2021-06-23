Cancel
Cancer

Critical cell process shown to be missing in humans

By Newcastle University
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with a unique cellular disorder are helping researchers understand a series of health complications better. For the first time, researchers led by Newcastle University, UK have identified a group of patients with neurological disease who lack a critical cell process called autophagy. The work is published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.

medicalxpress.com
