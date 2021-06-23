Cancel
Emporia, KS

City Commission currently pondering future wage increase

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmporia City Commissioners will have some major wage-related conversations before them in the coming weeks. During their regular study session Wednesday morning, commissioners received a presentation from Human Resources Director Jo Lynne Herron regarding a potential 12 percent increase to the wage scales for city staff. According to Herron the city’s scales are “outdated” at this time and have not seen a significant increase since 2008. There was a minor increase of two percent in 2014, however, since 2008 the Consumer Price Index has increased 24.82 percent meaning the 2014 increase did not bring the scales up to current CPI levels.

