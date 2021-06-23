Using Data and Tech to Boost Your Customer Service Center: 5 Tips
Customer satisfaction is the umbrella metric of any contact center. Our industry thrives on happy customers and top-notch experiences. Delivering on that overarching goal has always been easier said than done, however, and the disruption of the pandemic compounded the challenge. In this “new normal,” how can customer-service organizations ensure they are fulfilling their critical missions and contributing to the growth and competitiveness of their businesses?www.eweek.com