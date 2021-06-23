Letter: Publish daily count of Americans killed by guns
Having grown up in the 1960s, I remember vividly the media publishing a weekly count of Americans dead from fighting in Vietnam. I think it would be a public health service if they did the same today with a count of Americans killed by guns every week in the United States. Just a little box with the total listed on the front page of the Times Union once a week might start a national trend and help shame Congress into action.www.timesunion.com