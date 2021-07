TEMECULA – The ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far-reaching. No aspect of life was insulated from the effects of the pandemic, which had an especially significant impact on privately owned businesses. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Small Business Pulse Survey indicates that less than 2% of small businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though that’s good news, avoiding closure and thriving are two different things. In fact, 52% of small businesses in the United States indicated to the USCB in December 2020 that they didn’t expect to return to normal levels of operation for at least six months, if at all. In part due to an increased availability of vaccinations and relaxed restrictions, summer 2021 has long been targeted as a time when life can mor.