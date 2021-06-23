5 Best Psychological Anime to Watch

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAnime covers a wide array of genres, which means that this also includes dark and psychological topics that may not be for everyone. Some prefer only watching light-hearted stuff like a slice of life, or perhaps something of the shōjo genre. However, some just love watching psychological anime that’s bound to get your brain up and running (or maybe even crying).

Edens Zero Creator Celebrates New Anime Debuts With Cute Sketches

Edens Zero's creator is celebrating some of the new character debuts in the anime with some cute new sketches! Fairy Tail might be the biggest reason series creator Hiro Mashima is well known among fans, but one of the cooler reasons fans have come to love the creator over the years is all of the extra attention he pays towards his characters through special sketches. This has been especially true for his newest series, Edens Zero, as it began its first official anime adaptation earlier this April as part of the Spring 2021 anime schedule.
A Visually Stunning Trailer For The Anime Fantasy Film “Belle”

The story of Beauty and the Beast is one that’s rather easy to transfer from one version to another since it can be interpreted in a lot of different ways as it would appear. This time around it looks as though it’s happening in the virtual world as a young girl joins an online community and becomes a singing sensation. At one point the creature known only as the Beast interrupts her performance, and it becomes obvious that this character is openly shunned by the rest of the community, but if the trailer says why then it’s very easy to miss amidst the action. But what’s kind of obvious is that is this story does follow the formula that most people who have watched the Disney version in a very big way. The scenery is different, the feel is different, but the story is very much the same since the whole idea behind it is that the Beast is someone else that is online, but is a definite recluse for a reason, though what that reason might be in this story is hard to say right off the bat.
Netflix’s costume dating show ‘Sexy Beasts’ might turn you off humans entirely

It’s like Ryan Reynolds’ 2020 ad for Match, come to life. You know the one — a guy done up as Satan goes to the dating site to find his special person, who winds up being the year 2020. Only this is “Sexy Beasts,” Netflix’s upcoming dating show, and everyone in the competition is dressed up as characters like something out of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” At least from the neck up.
Netflix's Sexy Beasts Trailer Is Here—and So Are the Visceral Reactions

It’s the year of our lord 2021, and you’re in a Netflix Originals pitch meeting. It’s been hours of sitting on Zoom and everyone’s tired. There are only so many people who could have possibly killed Sara this upcoming season, and we’re running out of Sunset to sell. This is summer television, people! Let’s keep it light, fun. Then, bingo: remember our hit reality dating show Love is Blind from last year? That was a huge success. People love high-stakes blind dating! But hm, the next season isn’t ready yet. What else does America love? The Masked Singer! Oh, that’s good.
Adult Swim X Crunchyroll Details Plans For Fena: Pirate Princess

Streaming now for Annecy badgeholders, “Fena: Pirate Princess” was selected as a Work in Progress series with a panel featuring director Kazuto Nakazawa and producer Rui Kuroki from studio Production I.G. During the panel, which is available for Annecy attendees through the end of June, the pair shared their inspiration for the series, fun anecdotes from production, and presented behind the scenes art including a selection of backgrounds, character art and more. Regarding the director’s inspiration, Nakazawa cites shojo manga as a major influence, “It made me want to make an anime with a flavor of Shojo manga in it.” He also mentions that “Fena: Pirate Princess” has adventure and action “…but it is basically a love story.”“Fena: Pirate Princess,” a Crunchyroll and Adult Swim original, follows the adventures of Fena Houtman as she is on the run from pirates and the English Navy and must rely on a crew of Japanese samurai to unlock her family secrets…and an unimaginable treasure! The half-hour animated series is directed by Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G. serves as the animation studio.
Why ‘Sailor Moon’ and the Magical Girl Anime Still Matter Today

There’s something magical about the magical girl anime. The genre that birthed beloved classics like Sailor Moon and Cardcaptor Sakura, and to which shows like The Powerpuff Girls owe their inspiration, the magical girl anime has always presented a different kind of hero than the “woman warrior” that is so prevalent in pop culture. Rather than a sword or a tomboyish attitude, they’re allowed to wield their femininity as their power — sometimes literally, like when Sailor Moon throws her tiara like boomerang, or Sakura’s friend Tomoko makes her a frilly outfit as her battle armor. Amidst the male-dominated anime world — and really, the action genre at large — these magical girls are an oasis for viewers who wanted to see their heroes cry, fail at sports, and snooze in class, before transforming into a glamorous, all-powerful warrior.
Avatar The Last Airbender Returns To The Beach With Azula Cosplay

Avatar The Last Airbender blew fans' minds when it was announced earlier this year that the world of Aang would be returning in the future with new animated projects, but one cosplayer has managed to revisit the series before the new projects arrive with a unique take on Azula's beach attire. "The Beach" is often considered to be one of the best episodes of the series, not so much because of the action in it, which is slim, but thanks to the character development of the denizens of the Fire Nation that attempt to have a peaceful day by the ocean.
Trailer for new Netflix dating series 'Sexy Beasts' goes viral: 'This is the stuff of nightmares'

You've heard of The Masked Singer. Are you ready for The Masked... Dater? That's the basic premise behind the Netflix's new dating series Sexy Beasts, which dropped its first trailer today. Set to premiere on the streaming service on July 21, Sexy Beasts features lovelorn men and women going on blind dates while wearing elaborate prosthetics — ranging from a panda mask to a devil mask — that obscure any glimpse of their actual appearance. "I kiss this girl, and I don't know what she looks like," says one such confused contestant. (Watch the trailer above.)
Edens Zero Anime Reveals New Cast Member, 2nd Ending Theme Song

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Hiro Mashima's Edens Zero manga revealed on Tuesday that Kanon Takao will play Hermit Mio, one of the four stars watching over the battleship Edens Zero. She will appear in the anime's 13th episode on Saturday. The account also revealed that Sayuri will perform the anime's second ending theme song "Sekai no Himitsu" (Secret of the World).
Disturbing Horror Anime That Are Banned In Many Countries

Marvelous Videos presents disturbing anime that are banned in some countries…. Compared to the real world, animation has no limitations. You can do all kinds of crazy hijinks and physics-defying stunts without having to worry about anyone getting hurt or the choreography looking bad. But when you pair this limitless imagination with the horror genre, you get some artists who are too creepy for their own comfort.
Crunchyroll, Adult Swim's Fena: Pirate Princess Original Anime Reveals Trailer, Art, Cast, Staff, Summer Launch

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim revealed on Wednesday the main cast, staff, trailer, art, and summer launch for the new "Crunchyroll Originals" anime Fena: Pirate Princess. The Crunchyroll and Adult Swim co-production will air with an English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami block, and it will stream simultaneously in Japanese with English subtitles on Crunchyroll this summer.
Adult Swim and Hiroshi Nagahama Shares Clip For The Horror Anime UZUMAKI

Adult Swim is working with director Hiroshi Nagahama to bring to life an anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s classic horror manga Uzumaki. The anime adaptation will be a 4-episode miniseries meant to capture Ito’s distinct art style in black and white. In the story, “Kurouzu-cho, a small fogbound town on...
Dark Anime Series You Should Be Watching Right Now

Apart from the fun colorful and action-packed anime that Japan has, the country also produces some of the best dark anime. How dark do you want your anime to be? Do you want a lot of bloodshed, lots of death? Do you want the anime and its video game version to deal with grotesque things? What about monsters or twisted psychological tales that show how wicked human beings can be?
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: How To Watch Anime Series Worldwind!!

We are here with the most anticipating and awaited Nanaga Series which will be going to release soon. The wait of the enthusiast has been over now and they will go to enjoy the upcoming season of “The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5”. This is the most popular ‘and highly liked anime that is going to set a new trend in the anime series. And this is the only series which become an internet drama and she been all set to release on the OTT platform.
'Girlfriend, Girlfriend' Anime's Full Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs

Necry Talkie performs opening "Fuzaketenai ze," Momo Asakura performs ending "Pinky Hook" The official website for the television anime of Hiroyuki's Girlfriend, Girlfriend (Kanojo mo Kanojo) manga began streaming the full promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Fuzaketenai ze" (I'm Not Joking) by Necry Talkie, and also reveals the ending theme song "Pinky Hook" by Momo Asakura.
Tokyo Revengers Hypes Next Anime Arc With New Trailer

Tokyo Revengers is hyping the next big arc coming to the anime with a slick trailer! Tokyo Revengers recently brought the fight against Moebius one step closer to its end with the newest episode of the series, and this also means that the first cour of the anime will be wrapping soon as well with the end of the Spring 2021 anime schedule. Luckily the anime will be airing its second cour straight through with no break in between, so this means the anime is gearing up for a huge new arc to carry it through the Summer months.
D_Cide Traumerei Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, July 10 Debut

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Akio Suyama join cast; Tokyo Jihen performs "Kemono no Kotowari" theme. The official website for the television anime of the D_Cide Traumerei multimedia project by media company Bushiroad and game developers Sumzap and Drecom began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals two more cast members and the July 10 premiere for the anime, and also previews the anime's theme song "Kemono no Kotowari" (The Reasoning of Beasts) by Tokyo Jihen.
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Manga Ends With New Anime Episode

Manga ends on July 16; 11th volume launches on October 14 with bundled OAD. The 59th chapter of Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii) manga on pixiv Comic revealed on Friday that the manga is ending in its next chapter on July 16. The manga also revealed that the 11th and final compiled book volume will ship on October 14, and the special edition will bundle the manga's third original anime disc. The disc will have an episode based on the "Company Outing" story from the manga's sixth volume. The chapter unveiled a key visual:

