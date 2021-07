A single northbound lane is now open on I-65 this morning after a multi vehicle crash that claimed the lives of 9 children and one adult. Southbound lanes are fully open. The multi-vehicle accident occurred Saturday, June 19, around 2:30 p.m. at the 138 mile marker in Butler County. Emergency management personnel were brought in from surrounding areas to help assist. A dozen or more vehicles were involved in the crash, including at least two 18 wheeler trucks. A fire burned several of the vehicles. The interstate was closed for the majority of the day and night while investigators and law enforcement pieced together what caused the accident and cleaned up debris.