Coming to Security Mandate Near You: SBOMs

Quantum-driven device fingerprinting beats all attempted side-channel attacks at independent test house. — Crypto Quantique, a specialist in quantum-driven cybersecurity for the internet of things (IoT), has announced independent verification that its CMOS semiconductor IP for second-generation, physically unclonable functions (PUFs) is immune to side-channel attacks when used to create unique, immutable and unforgeable fingerprints for CMOS chips. A 3-month study was conducted by eShard, an independent cybersecurity testing house. “Our security analyst probed near-field electromagnetic emissions over the Crypto Quantique test chip and concluded that with respect to the QDID analog IP, the product shows resistance to high attack potential required for EAL4+ certification”, eShard’s CEO, Hugues Thiebeauld, stated. Evaluation Assurance Level (EAL) is assigned to a product or system after a Common Criteria security evaluation.