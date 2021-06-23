Coming to Security Mandate Near You: SBOMs

Faster. Better. More secure. These are the current demands and expectations of the perpetually shifting landscape of technologies. Your customers no longer wait for big software releases every couple of years. They expect a constant stream of improvements, experiments and traditional software development patterns can’t keep up. We’re no longer building software for months on end to then manually push onto a server on-premises. We now favor services over servers, automation over manual work and virtualized servers we can create in seconds. The seismic changes of cloud migration, and ultimately cloud maturity, can be difficult to manage, but those who embrace the transition make themselves more agile and secure.